Lightless cyclists on dangerous path

The Editor,

I want to draw your attention to an important and serious matter. I am on the road at night for work. Almost every day I see cyclists and e-bikers riding without any lights, which is very dangerous and full of risk.

At some point a fatal accident may occur. I often have to turn on the high beams so I can still see clearly, because most of the time, it only appears when you get too close. And sometimes it happens that something happens at the right time. That is why fear is felt all the time.

Many accidents have happened in the past. A light on a bicycle or e-bike is very important to avoid any fatal accident. In this regard, Cornwall Police also needs to give proper awareness to the public. They will certainly give awareness, but unless it is acted upon more seriously, it may not make much of a difference. Any previous fatal accident should be taken very seriously.

Mohammad Talat Naeem, Cornwall