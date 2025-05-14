Make it and we’ll buy

A running joke among people who regularly frequent thrift stores is that if they come across a garment that has a “Made In Canada” label, it automatically qualifies as being “vintage.”

Before you lament, “We don’t make anything anymore in this country,” remember that there are still many Canadian-made products around. But, as we do our utmost to buy Canadian, it can be difficult to find certain items that have not been imported.

The apparel sector is among the industries that have shrunk dramatically over the years. In most towns across North America, textile mills and sewing machine shops, which were once the hearts of local economies, have gone the way of the rotary dial phone. (Google it, children.)

Low-cost imports have crushed domestic producers, long before the emergence of “fast fashion” online vendors. “Fast fashion” is cheap, both in price and quality. It is a source of about ten per cent of global carbon emissions, exploits labourers and is a huge consumer of water. But consumers tend to overlook those concerns when they see the price tags.

In the current “trade war,” we are told that it is imperative for us to rebuild our economy. However, hopes for reviving weak businesses are tempered by the harsh economic realities, such as the fact that Canadians will be hard-pressed to compete against overseas companies that operate sweat shops.

So, if sectors such as the clothing manufacturing industry are going to be refreshed, consumers are going to pay a high price, one way or another. Patriotism has its limits. We can try to purchase as many Canadian-made products as possible, but not at any cost. Are you willing to fork out more than $15 for a T-shirt?

Free market disciples maintain that governments must get out of the way of entrepreneurs, that regulations stifle growth.

Yet, government assistance, through our tax dollars, will be required to prop up many businesses, and to intensify recruitment and training programs, if the rebuild is going to be successful.

Nobody is getting any younger. An aging workforce is creating vacancies that are going unfilled.

“Ontario’s manufacturers are facing serious challenges, with Eastern Ontario facing significant economic uncertainty and fierce competition for talent,” warns a new report by Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME).

The labour report, titled “Keep Calm and Keep Training,” notes that overall, the province is facing ongoing challenges in training workers for advanced manufacturing technologies while colleges and universities have been forced to cut critical programs. Over the next two years, colleges alone expect to lose between 75,000 to 128,000 students, largely due to the sharp reduction in international student numbers. This translates to a staggering 25 per cent to 40 per cent drop in total enrolment. Exasperating this further, one in four factory workers was 55 or older last year, which means the sector is projected to face 22,500 retirements per year through 2033.

Ontario’s coffers are being tapped as the provincial government commits $1 billion over the next three years to its Skills Development Fund, which will grow to a total of $2.5 billion. “This funding will help train and reskill Ontario workers, including those directly impacted by layoffs resulting from tariffs and ensure they have the necessary support to find good-paying jobs and help strengthen Ontario’s economy,” says the government.

The province is also expanding the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, providing an additional $1.3 billion over three years to help lower costs for businesses that invest in buildings, machinery and equipment that are used for manufacturing or processing in Ontario.

The economic outlook was not all that rosy even before Donald Trump’s return to the White House. According to the CME report, the province’s workforce was flat in 2024 compared to the previous year, and many companies have frozen hiring and investment: 40 per cent of manufacturers postponed investment projects; 28 per cent froze hiring and 28 per cent started seeking alternative markets.

Echoing recommendations made by other business groups, the CME calls for improved incentives for employers to offer on-the-job training, better alignment of education programs with the needs of manufacturers and the use of diversity as a competitive advantage – attracting more under-represented women, indigenous people and immigrants with in-demand skills.

Amid the challenges faced by the sector, CME sees cause for hope in the resolve manufacturers and government have expressed to fight back.

“Crises come and go, but our sector endures,” said Dennis Darby, CME President and CEO. “Our manufacturing sector has gone through world wars, economic crashes, and even a global pandemic. But here we are now, more modern, more innovative and more ready to face global headwinds than ever before.”

That is indeed an optimistic tone, everything considered.

The bottom line is that when it comes to backing Canadian industries, if they make it here, we will buy it, as long as it does not cost an arm and a leg.

Let us know what you think at rmahoney@seawaynews.media