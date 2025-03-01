Paul Bellemore deserves to be found

The Editor,

Something that has become increasing popular amongst the average household, is to sit down, turn on Netflix, and watch a true crime documentary.

I have noticed that “American Murder: Gabby Petito” was the current #1 watched/trending in Canada. Every time a true crime documentary hits this #1 spot I tend to gravitate towards the same personal reflection: Everyone is so seemingly obsessed with murder mysteries and true crime documentaries, but are they paying attention to a potential crime that happened locally?

Paul Bellemore was last seen along the Cornwall waterfront at Lamoureux Park on July 29, 2022. He still remains missing. I understand that because it is an ongoing investigation, many details cannot be shared or spoken about. But my question is this: Why are Cornwall Police not consistently re-sharing missing persons flyers? Even virtually? What are they doing to keep Paul’s name as an ongoing discussion within the community?

As a collective we are so fascinated by these murder mysteries and true crime documentaries. We need to take some of the time and dedication we put towards watching these shows, into solving our local missing persons case. Like all of the people in these Netflix documentaries, Paul Bellemore is someone’s son, brother, and friend. He too deserves to be found, and I hope to see and hear more about his case via our local police force, even if it’s just virtually.

Sara Racine, Cornwall

Editor’s Note: Cornwall Police Services says the investigation is still active.