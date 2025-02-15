Please lighten up on the road salt

The Editor,

I would first praise the City of Cornwall for its continued removal of snow from our streets and sidewalks.

I realize I do not live on a major artery and my street will not always be first but I am very happy where I reside. The sidewalks where children take the school bus or provide access to our mailbox is usually cleared for students and seniors.

I, like many of my neighbours, when clearing our driveways, will clear the sidewalk in front of our house to assist those who enjoy a winter walk. When I lived out west the property owner was responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of their house.

The only complaint is the amount of salt that is dropped even on my perfectly cleared sidewalk and the fact that the sidewalk plow will often dump large clumps of salt. I realize we need to keep the ice off the walkways but the plow should be able to regulate the amount needed and spread it evenly and not in a pile. We dog walkers find the amount of salt makes it very difficult for our four-footed friends to enjoy their daily walks. In spite of this rant, I believe the City is doing a good job in keeping up with our changing weather.

I do have one major complaint that involves the snow removal companies. They wait understandably for the street plows to clean the streets, then they come to clear the driveways of those customers who have decided to use their service. A valuable service for the elderly or those unable to clear their driveway.

My issue is they are in and out of these driveways in minutes leaving piles on the sidewalk making it difficult to walk and also leave piles on the road. I use a snowblower for my driveway but after I have cleared my driveway I clean the snow I have blown off the sidewalk unlike the snow removal companies and several household snowblowers.

These snow piles can be dangerous especially for seniors going for a walk or to pick up their mail. Maybe after they blow the snow off the driveway they could get out of their plow and take two minutes and with a shovel clear the sidewalk!

Gorden Lanctot,

Cornwall