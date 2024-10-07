Premier reveals a toxic approach to leadership

The Editor,

Premier Doug Ford’s recent comments advocating for the reduction of bike lanes and the acceleration of alcohol sales in corner stores (costing Ontarians $1 billion), alongside his dismissive remarks about homelessness, reveal a toxic approach to leadership. Don’t forget, Ford gave his MPPs a big, fat, raise and took off on a 19-week vacation from the Legislature back in June… as if the most vulnerable of MPP Nolan Quinn’s constituents could ever have that luxury.

Ford’s comments re: bike lanes are embarrassing.

Reducing bike lanes undermines efforts to promote sustainable transportation and public safety. Bike lanes are vital for encouraging cycling, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality. By prioritizing convenience for drivers over the needs of cyclists and pedestrians, the Premier is neglecting the broader benefits of a more bike-friendly infrastructure. How many people rely on bike lanes to get to work? Now, they are looking at potentially having that right-of-way taken away.

If walking costs you $1, taxpayers pay $.01. If biking costs you $1, taxpayers pay $0.08. If bussing costs you $1, taxpayers pay $1.50. If driving costs you $1, taxpayers pay $9.20.

The recklessness of expediting alcohol sales in corner stores raises serious public health concerns. It risks increasing alcohol consumption and related issues in communities already grappling with substance abuse challenges. Thoughtful policies should promote responsible consumption, not convenience at the expense of community well-being.

The most upsetting comment Ford has made last week was about homelessness. The Premier told healthy people in encampments, who are homeless to “ get off their A-S-S and start working.” Ford has a complete lack of empathy, understanding, and self-awareness. Dismissing those in need as simply unwilling to work ignores the complex systemic issues driving homelessness, such as mental health, addiction, and affordable housing shortages (which is his government’s responsibility too). Effective leadership requires compassion and comprehensive solutions, not rhetoric that stigmatizes vulnerable populations.

Premier Ford’s stance indicates a troubling disregard for community health and safety. True leadership means prioritizing the well-being of all Ontarians, not catering to short-term political gains.

I lived in Toronto during the Rob Ford years and unfortunately, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree in that family. Please vote for people who care about the most vulnerable and not just their rich friends and family.

Kelly Bergeron, Cornwall