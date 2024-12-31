Print Media Chronicles Cornwall’s Top Moments in 2024

It’s an incredible privilege to document Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne’s stories through photography and the written word, capturing the moments that define our community and celebrating the people, organizations, and businesses that bring it to life. From the lens to the page, each image and article becomes part of a larger tapestry, preserving the region’s shared history. The year 2024 marked a series of notable events that showcased our community’s diversity, resilience, and, at times, its challenges.

One of the most significant stories was a leadership shakeup at City Hall in Cornwall that left many residents talking. The departure of Chief Administrative Officer Mathieu Fleury after just one year raised eyebrows across the city. While council expressed gratitude for Fleury’s contributions in a media release, his sudden exit prompted questions about leadership continuity at City Hall. As Tracey Bailey stepped in as interim CAO, the city’s focus turned to finding a permanent replacement while ensuring ongoing projects were not disrupted. A new CAO is expected to be hired in 2025.

In a contentious moment for local governance, the integrity investigation into Councilor Carilyne Hébert’s actions drew attention. The investigation stemmed from a complaint regarding her involvement in advocating for Social Development Council funding, raising questions about conflicts of interest. The findings revealed breaches of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act tied to Hébert’s role as Executive Director of the organization. Council ultimately rejected a recommended pay suspension, reflecting the complexities of balancing accountability with a recognition of good intentions.

The Pride parade sparked widespread discussion after the Diversity Board had asked MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn not to march due to their Conservative affiliations, citing anti-trans policies at the party level. The decision ignited a debate about inclusivity and allyship, with Duncan—a trailblazing openly gay MP—calling the exclusion ironic and divisive. The incident highlighted tensions between political representation and advocacy for marginalized communities.

Shifting focus from politics, Cornwall’s major festivals shine brightly in 2024. Ribfest brought over 80,000 attendees to Lamoureux Park for four days of music, food, and family fun, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of Cornwall’s summer events featuring music by the Barstool Prophets and Crash Test Dummies. Similarly, the Cornwall Art Walk transformed downtown into a bustling arts district, featuring local talent, cultural performances, and interactive activities that captivated thousands.

The city’s historical roots were celebrated with the 240th anniversary of New Johnstown. This milestone brought reenactments, educational tours, and cultural displays, offering a vivid reminder of Cornwall’s Loyalist beginnings and its place in Ontario’s foundation. Meanwhile, Canada Day festivities drew over 20,000 to Lamoureux Park for performances headlined by Kim Mitchell and a stunning fireworks finale, and CAPE drew thousands of pop culture enthusiasts for Cornwall’s largest indoor event.

For the first time, the Akwesasne Powwow was held in Cornwall, moving indoors to the Civic Complex due to rain. Despite the weather, the event retained its energy and cultural significance, bringing together dancers, drummers, and vendors to celebrate Mohawk traditions. The sounds of drums echoed through the arena as attendees marveled at the intricate regalia and enjoyed traditional cuisine.

On April 8, Cornwall experienced a total solar eclipse, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to Lamoureux Park and Big Ben Ski Hill to watch parties. Positioned perfectly in the path of totality, the city experienced over two minutes of complete darkness as the moon blocked the sun. The event felt like a festival, with people donning protective glasses and cheering as the skies dimmed.

While the year had its share of challenges and controversies, it also reflected Cornwall’s capacity for celebration. Whether through festivals, historical commemorations, philanthropy, or spirited debates, 2024 showcased a city alive with activity and deeply engaged with its identity and future. Going into 2025, ballooning budgets, population growth with many newcomers, housing, food security, and clear garbage bags continue to be topics of interest.

For my final reflection of 2024, Seaway News received several accolades from the Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA). The publication secured first place in the Best Vertical Product category for “Cornwall Living” magazine, plus the best front page, and thirdly, the best feature photo. We welcome the continued work of providing Cornwall, Akwesasne, and SDG with quality news coverage. Thank you for following this journey with us.