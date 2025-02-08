Proposed business development will ruin wonderful community

The following letter was sent to South Glengarry Township council members concerning a proposed development in the area of Airport Road and County Road 27 near Summerstown Station.

Our family resides on Airport Road in Summerstown and has made this our home for over 25 years. It was our dream, and still is, to live in this beautiful, healthy, peaceful, country setting where we have happily lived for over two decades. We have worked hard on our house and property and now have our dream home for our retirement years. We host family members, neighbours and friends during the winter to enjoy sledding and roasting food around the fire and during the summer days we enjoy our pool and deck while playing cards, sports and many more fun activities outside. It is our hope to be able to continue to enjoy that quality of life we have experienced for over two decades in our wonderful community.

It was never our desire to live in a commercial/industrial area.Families on our road are not in favor of businesses that will cause noise, air pollution, excessive traffic, etc. in our neighbourhood. If we had wanted to live in a neighbourhood like that we would have chosen a location for our homes in proximity to commercial/industrial businesses instead of moving to Airport Road.

When our family moved here, the airport and the printing shop were here. Since then the following businesses have been added to our community: housing for students of the airport, a millwright business and a large business for horse training, riding lessons and boarding horses. A few years ago the township set up a Public Works Facility on Airport Road which greatly increased traffic along with excessive noise and the danger of vehicles speeding at all hours of the day. All of these combined is a lot for a small community. We are asking that this community not be used for commercial/industrial developments that will increase the current burden.

Another concern is a slowdown in entering and exiting from the 401 caused by additional transport trucks and increased traffic. The people of our community rely heavily on the highway and need ready access to the overpass to get to work, appointments and many other essential services on a daily basis. If the construction of the large truck stop and other light industrial businesses in our neighbourhood does go through, the increase in traffic can slow down the people of our community from reaching their essential destinations.

A huge concern is the possible use of Airport Road for an entrance into a new development. The Public Works Facility has unfortunately caused an enormous change in the road from a country road into highway-like traffic. Another huge increase in traffic on the road is not welcome.

What about the possibility of our water tables dropping? We are concerned as to whether or not the water tables would be able to sustain a high amount of water pressure and high water use from a large truck stop and other businesses. The road has already had trouble with this issue in the past. Also, the issue of stormwater management is of concern with possible pollution and negative effects on the environment.

We are concerned about the possible devaluation of our homes if the commercial/industrial businesses are established in the community.

We kindly urge the councilors to not go through with zoning changes. We request that the concerns of your current constituents be considered in any decisions being made. Thank you in advance for your kindness to our wonderful community.

Alain and Barbara Pearson

Summerstown