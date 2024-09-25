Purchase Orange Shirts from Indigenous Sources and Community Partners

As September 30 approaches, Cornwall residents prepare to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Lamoureux Park, a day dedicated to reflection, education, and action. For Cornwall, which shares a border with Akwesasne, Orange Shirt Day holds deep local significance, as many in the community have firsthand experiences with the lasting impacts of the residential school system. This event offers an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge the survivors and victims of Canada’s residential school system. It is a day to remember the generational trauma inflicted on Indigenous communities and to commit ourselves to the ongoing journey of truth and reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day traces its origins to Phyllis Webstad, a member of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation. At the age of six, Phyllis arrived at a residential school proudly wearing a new orange shirt her grandmother had bought for her. That shirt was promptly taken away, a symbol of the broader cultural erasure that occurred in these institutions. This day stands as a powerful reminder of the over 150,000 Indigenous children forcibly removed from their families, stripped of their cultural identities, and often subjected to neglect and abuse. Many thousands of children did not survive, and in recent years, mass graves were discovered.

Cornwall, a city that shares a border with Akwesasne, has a unique opportunity to engage deeply with Orange Shirt Day. Akwesasne’s experiences with the residential school system are not a distant memory; they are a living reality for many who call this community home. The last of these schools closed in 1996. Acknowledging this history is essential in fostering a spirit of true reconciliation and understanding. As we gather in Lamoureux Park wearing orange shirts, it is crucial to remember that the significance of the orange shirt extends beyond its colour. The orange shirt symbolizes survival, resilience, and hope. However, purchasing one from non-Indigenous suppliers can strip away its deeper meaning, turning it into a fashion statement rather than a symbol of remembrance. Supporting Indigenous artisans ensures the shirt retains its cultural and historical significance.

By purchasing orange shirts from Indigenous suppliers or community partners, we ensure that the economic benefits go directly to Indigenous communities locally. For example, buying orange shirts from community partners like the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, where shirts are available for $20 at the Benson Centre with all proceeds supporting the Akwesasne Freedom School, ensures that your contribution supports local Indigenous causes. This act is a simple yet profound way to support our Indigenous neighbours, acknowledge their stories, and contribute to their ongoing cultural and economic resilience.

When purchasing orange shirts from a retail outlet or online, it’s important to ask critical questions to ensure the purchase aligns with the spirit of Orange Shirt Day. For example, ask where the proceeds go, whether the money raised stays locally, whether an Indigenous artist created the design, and if the shirts are sourced from Indigenous suppliers. Additionally, inquire about the local Indigenous community involvement in the initiative and the store’s commitment to supporting Indigenous communities year-round. These questions help ensure that the purchase respects the significance of Orange Shirt Day and meaningfully supports Indigenous causes.

This September 30, let us gather at Lamoureux Park to hear survivors’ stories, learn about the history of residential schools, and engage in meaningful dialogue with our Indigenous neighbours. ‘Every child matters’ is not just a slogan; it is a call to action, a reminder of our responsibility to pursue truth, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous lives and histories.