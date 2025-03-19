Put the “community” back in hospital

The Editor,

Our Cornwall Hospital seems to be following in the footsteps of Donald Trump.

We’re not sure why on Earth they would do that, because they gave “no clear response” when asked by the Seaway News as to why had not renewed a contract with Farhana Meghji as Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Coordinator.

Upon taking power, Trump banned all measures to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion within the U.S. government. Many American businesses sadly followed suit. So has the Cornwall Hospital it would seem, and right in the middle of Black History Month here in Canada at that.

This decision is wrong and should be corrected. This very much matters to us all in Canada, not only to racial, linguistic or cultural minorities. As an “old white guy” my own life has been made so much better and richer because of endeavours to make our institutions more reflective of and welcoming to the diversity which God created and brought together in our country, now more precious than ever.

Such progress does not happen all by itself. Our positions of privilege too often blind us to what is actually experienced by others, and an institution like the Cornwall Hospital would continue to be greatly assisted by the dynamic persistence of a dedicated employee who can help see what truly needs to be done. At this time when we are under siege as a country, our Canadian values need to stand strong, and those values surely include respect for one another.

And so, let’s put the “community” back in the “Cornwall Hospital,” all the ” community.”

Etienne Saint-Aubin, Cornwall