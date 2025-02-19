Quinn’s silence on college cuts is inexcusable

When St. Lawrence College (SLC) announced sweeping program cuts on January 28, 2025, the same day the writ was dropped, the news sent shockwaves across its three campuses in Cornwall, Brockville, and Kingston. The cuts affected 55 programs—about 40% of the college’s offerings—and just two weeks later, hundreds of job losses followed. The implications of these cuts for students, faculty, and the broader community are severe, yet one voice has been conspicuously absent from the conversation: Nolan Quinn.

Before the writ was dropped, Quinn served as Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities. He is also a graduate of St. Lawrence College’s Kingston campus and represents SDSG—home to one of SLC’s three locations. If there was ever a time for a politician to speak up on an issue, this would be it. Yet when given the opportunity to address the crisis, Quinn has chosen silence.

On January 29, I reached out to Nolan Quinn via email, which is typically answered by his constituency office, asking for his response to the massive cuts at SLC. I received no reply concerning my five questions. I followed up again the next day. Still nothing. That same day, I received a media release from his campaign. I replied to that email to request an interview; I was told by his campaign manager, Adrian Bugelli, that Quinn would only comment on matters related to the current election, not his previous roles or responsibilities as a Minister. But that’s not how democracy works. An election is precisely the time when an incumbent should be scrutinized on their record and answer tough questions from journalists.

This isn’t just about St. Lawrence College. Ontario’s post-secondary institutions are in crisis. Algonquin College is shutting down its Perth campus by 2026 and cutting 37 programs in September 2025. Around 250 programs have already been eliminated across Ontario’s post-secondary institutions, with projections of nearly 1,000 more at risk. Carleton University faces a $50.1 million deficit, while Queen’s University is dealing with a $48 million shortfall. The financial collapse of Ontario’s post-secondary institutions is not hypothetical—it’s happening now, and it’s devastating. This crisis didn’t start with Mr. Quinn, but it continued to unfold under his watch.

Colleges and universities play a vital role in Ontario’s economy and workforce. They provide skilled workers for essential industries like healthcare, technology, trades, and business. They serve as economic hubs, bringing students into communities, driving local business, and sustaining regional economies. When a campus closes, it doesn’t just impact students—it affects local businesses, housing markets, and job opportunities. If St. Lawrence College were ever to close its doors, the economic fallout for Cornwall and the Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry (SDSG) region would be catastrophic. A Kingston newspaper reported that SLC has no plans to close any of its campuses; however, if not addressed, economic realities may leave many institutions with no choice but to make much deeper cuts.

Despite the gravity of this crisis, Quinn continues to evade meaningful discussion. His campaign also declined to participate in an event with nurses and nursing students from SLC on February 10, 2025. The Seaway Chapter of the RNAO had initially reached out to Quinn’s constituency office, but his campaign only became aware of the event on the morning of the 10th and ultimately chose not to prioritize attending. When pressed on this decision,Bugelli stated that since only two candidates were registered at the time, it “wasn’t a debate.” That logic is as flimsy as it is insulting. The event was a chance to engage with healthcare professionals in a riding where healthcare remains a major concern. To dismiss it as merely a “conversation between two candidates” demonstrates a profound misunderstanding of public service.

Leadership isn’t just about winning elections; it’s about standing up for the people you represent. That means answering tough questions, acknowledging uncomfortable realities, and offering solutions. Quinn had an opportunity to do all of that. Instead, he and his team chose political expediency over accountability.

Voters may or may not agree with Mr. Quinn. That’s democracy. But refusing to address the issue at all is not democracy—it’s arrogance. A campaign isn’t just about knocking on doors and repeating rehearsed talking points. It’s about being held accountable for past decisions and outlining a clear vision for the future. If Quinn believes he handled the challenges facing Ontario’s colleges and universities well, he should say so. If he believes mistakes were made, he should explain how he would do things differently. Silence is not an option.

Some have joked that winning the PC nomination in SDSG was a bigger challenge than winning the riding itself. But easy victories do not absolve a politician of their responsibilities. This isn’t just about politics—it’s about the future of education in our community. Quinn owes it to the students, faculty, and families affected by these cuts to speak up. Voters deserve answers and proposed solutions, not avoidance.

As this election unfolds, one thing is clear: When it comes to the crisis in post-secondary education, Nolan Quinn has a choice. He can stand up for his community or choose silence. For over two weeks, he has chosen silence, which speaks volumes.