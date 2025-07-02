Remembering Guy Lauzon’s Lasting Legacy

Few public servants have left a mark on our region the way Guy Lauzon did. His passing this week at 81 is being felt across Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, where his dedication to public service earned lasting respect.

Over his 15year tenure (2004-2019), Guy Lauzon secured significant federal support for Cornwall and surrounding areas-including funding for Cornwall’s Benson Centre and the reconstruction of Marleau Avenue. he played a central role in bringing 218 Service Canada jobs to the region. He also backed rural highspeed internet expansion and championed recognition of local volunteers.

I had the privilege of interviewing Guy during his time in office and photographing him at countless public events. As a journalist, I saw his work firsthand – not just in headlines and press releases, but in how he engaged with people. Before the start of the SDSG federal debates, he would stand at the entrance, greeting attendees with a handshake. I remember the small talk, and his adoration for Maurice Richard. The last time I spoke with him was on April 5 at Eric Duncan’s campaign launch, where he greeted old friends and supporters with his trademark warmth and smile.

Guy Lauzon served our riding from 2004 to 2019 and earned the trust of constituents over five consecutive elections. Even those who didn’t vote for him respected his dedication. Whether he was announcing infrastructure funding, advocating for local jobs, or recognizing volunteers through community awards, his focus never wavered from serving the people he represented.

I may not have agreed with all of Stephen Harper’s policies, but I never doubted Guy Lauzon’s love and commitment to our community. He believed in grassroots politics – and lived that belief every day. He was always present, always listening, and always working to deliver results.

Guy taught us that politics can be both personal and principled. His legacy lives on through the projects he championed, the people he helped, and the example he set for future leaders.

To his family, friends, and all those mourning his loss – my deepest condolences. Guy Lauzon made a lasting impact, and we won’t forget him.