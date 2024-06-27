Remembering the Seaway International Bridge Ten Years Later

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the Seaway International Bridge’s closure on July 8, 2014, I find myself reflecting on its profound historical importance and the memories it has left in the hearts of Cornwall’s residents. Built in 1962, the bridge served as a vital connection between Cornwall and Akwesasne and, by extension, New York State. Itsconstruction, a monumental feat involving 7,300 tons of concrete for the deck, 34,000 tons for the piers, 5,700 tons of steel, and 32,000 gallons of paint, showcased the engineering prowess and ambitious spirit of the time. On a personal note, my grandfather was one of many laborers to work on the bridge.

For over five decades, this bridge safely guided nearly 80 million vehicles across the St. Lawrence River. It helped facilitate commerce and travel; however, the waterway never became a vital hub for transporting cargo by ship. North America saw a significant expansion of its highway infrastructure, largely driven by the creation of the Interstate Highway System in the United States and the Trans-Canada Highway in Canada.

One of the most poignant memories for many is the pedestrian walk over the bridge on July 8th, 2014. This event, organized by the Seaway International Bridge Corp. and the Federal Bridge Corp., allowed thousands to traverse the 1.6 km span from Cornwall to Cornwall Island one last time. It was an opportunity to capture the breathtaking views of the city, the St. Lawrence River, and Akwesasne from a unique vantage point, 36.5 meters above the oldcanal.

It was a hot summer day, the view was picturesque, and you could hear the click of countless cameras as people immortalized their final moments on the bridge, embracing its historical legacy. As people strolled along the path, they were treated to displays of historical photographs and artifacts, offering a glimpse into the bridge’s storied past and the immense effort that went into its construction. Beyond being functional infrastructure,the bridge was a part of Cornwall’s heritage, including Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Cornwall in 1959 at the St. Lawrence Seaway opening.

This anniversary of the bridge’s closure invites us to reminisce about the times we spent crossing the bridge, the smell of good-paying union jobs and industry, and the memories of the bridge being torn down in 2015. Although the landscape of Cornwall has changed, and the low-level bridge celebrates ten years in use, the old bridge’s memory endures, a symbolof a bygone era that shaped our city’s identity and will forever hold a special place in our collective memory. Although that enormous old bridge is gone, the legacy of the bridge lives on in our stories, our photographs, and our hearts.