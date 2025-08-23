Residents Avoid Park Amid Safety Concerns

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

I am disheartened on so many levels by the state of Lamoureux Park and the locations of the encampments. My favourite part of the park has always been the Rotary Eco Park & Gardens – one of many projects Rotarians proudly and selflessly fundraised for to help better our community and create a space for all to enjoy.

Recently, while walking there, I had to call 9-1-1 after witnessing an assault in this very area. What was once a serene stop before a hectic day, sadly, is no more. How does this area not have a special designation?

Later, in speaking with others, I learned that many are avoiding our park altogether due to safety concerns. My letter is not about homelessness per se, but rather the prevalent mental health crises and alcohol- and drug-fuelled disturbances we are increasingly seeing in the park and throughout our city. The most basic form of enjoyment – a simple morning walk along our waterfront – should be something we can do without fear.

Chris Munro

Cornwall, Ontario