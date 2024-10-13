Response from an electric wheelchair driver

October 13, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 39 min on October 8, 2024
The Editor,

Re: “Just what are these people thinking?”;  Dan Osborne, Letters, October 2;

Mr. Osborne’s letter had an error that I wish to bring to his attention. Electric wheelchairs and scooters are not permitted to drive on the sidewalk. These vehicles can reach speeds of over 30 miles an hour and my electric wheelchair is driven on the roads that have bicycle paths indicated on them. And yes we do not need a driver’s plate or licence to operate them at this time but that could change and it would be for the better if that happens.

Bernie MacDonald

