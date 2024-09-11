Self-bagging, mosquitoes and other First World “pebbles”

One of the many memorable quotes from Muhammad Ali was “It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.” Like so many time-tested bromides, the line from the amazing boxer, who floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee, is open to interpretation and misinterpretation.

It means that on the road of life, sooner or later, everyone is going to encounter a metaphorical pebble. The key, of course, is how that annoyance is dealt with, before it becomes a boulder. Be proactive. Stop, take off that shoe, remove the pebble and move on. Or, perhaps that tiny grain of sand is so insignificant that a person can just keep limping and complaining.

Don’t sweat the small stuff. But often that is easier said than done.

It is amazing how many pebbles can seem like mountains. We in the newspaper business are often used as sounding boards, forums to vent frustrations with life’s troubles. It could be the weather, but it seems that there has been a spike in the grump meter lately. There has been an increase in the “Something should be done about that” suggestions from readers. Newspapers thrive on comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable.

Sadly, the power of the press is limited when it comes to issues such as “social” media, the price of everything, the wicked number of mosquitoes, rough roads and long lineups at the bank machine. But it does feel good to let loose and have a good old-fashioned gripe fest now and again. A problem shared is a problem solved, they say.

Whinging can be infectious and uncontrollable. “Don’t get us started,” is a caution that ought to be heeded in many cases. An observation about a pet peeve can quickly blow up into a full-scale rant. For example, everyone has gripes about bad drivers.

The tailgaters, the cars with the high beams that are too bright, the persistent lane changers, the speeders…the list of stressors is endless.

Reckless drivers can cause grief, especially if they endanger your life, but they should not ruin your entire day. Thankfully, road rage cases are still relatively rare. Most encounters with annoying motorists are brief and can be avoided, by exercising patience and keeping a safe distance.

Speaking of encounters, the lack of contact with grocery store personnel is a common cause of consternation for many consumers.

When was the last time a grocery store employee bagged your purchases? Exactly.

To some, civilization moved even closer to tipping into the great abyss when the self check-out system became prevalent in retail outlets. There is also a widely held belief that quality of life was greatly compromised when stores expected shoppers to not only provide their own bags, but also put their purchases in those bags, without any offer of assistance from store staff! Yes, children, there was a time when check-out service was provided by a cashier and a bagger, who would cheerfully, carefully and expertly place your precious food items in the store-provided receptacle of your choice — a plastic bag, a paper bag or even, a cardboard box. Today, in a self-serve world, consumers must take bagging into their own hands, with mixed results.

Expert bagging is not a lost art, quite yet. Bagging at its best is showcased every year in the United States by the National Grocers Association which celebrates “bagging excellence” at its annual show. Some Canadians have been known to enter the contest where “elite baggers” vie for the championship title and a $10,000 cash prize.

Each contestant must bag identical grocery orders consisting of 30 to 38 commonly purchased items. Baggers are awarded points based on speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance. Contestants lose points for damaged items, or for stuff that looks like it was just tossed into the bag.

This is serious stuff. Style, attitude and appearance count for five points. “All contestants should present a neat appearance, be polite, and convey a customer- oriented attitude. Contestants will be judged in part on their composure and self-confidence,” the rules state.

Fun fact: In 1989, the bagger champion first appeared on David Letterman’s The Late Show.

The shopping experience has definitely changed. One shopper summed it up: “I am almost shocked if a cashier bags my groceries. Most of the time, they let the groceries pile up at the end of the counter while they are scanning away. So then I have to swing into action and start bagging because I do not want to be holding up the line. It makes more sense to go to the self check-out because that way I can go at my own pace.”

Another idealistic consumer wondered: “If we are doing the store’s work, shouldn’t we get a discount of some kind?” Go ahead, cue the uproarious laughter.

But, between us, does this look a lot like a First World problem? Let us retain some perspective. Count your blessings; be grateful you can afford to buy enough food that you need at least one bag to get it home.

Accept that resistance is futile. We shop, therefore we must bag. This is not complex. Cans and jars go to the bottom, boxes on the sides. Keep glass bottles away from each other. Place bread, eggs, bags of chips on top. Try to remain calm and courteous.

Self-bagging is just another way of removing the pebbles, allowing you to take on the mountains.