Separate parking for big rigs

September 15, 2024
Seaway News
The Editor,

Here are three good reasons to separate business parking lots, one half to accommodate pick-up trucks and large SUVs at all grocery stores, the Civic Complex, Cornwall Square, large apartment units, etc.

Being sandwiched between the big guy sedan drivers all know the “turtle crawl.”

Some of them are so high the view going forward or backing out in nil.

These doors are wider and I have witnessed many a sedan “dinged.”

So, until my dream comes true, my only option is to park far enough away from entrances, or a new regulation is put into place for drivers of large vehicles to get a wake-up call (preferably before the snow falls) and go to the “back with your bus.”

Emily Laprade, Cornwall

