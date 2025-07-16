Skid Marks Can’t Erase Pride

OP/ED by JASON SETNYK

On the night of Friday, July 11, I walked out of Lamoureux Park after the Festival International Afro and saw the freshly painted rainbow crosswalk at First and Water Street. Bold and bright, it stood as a beautiful symbol of inclusivity – a visible reminder that everyone, regardless of identity, has a place in our community. It felt like a fitting start to the Pride festivities.

By Saturday, the mood had shifted.

After hearing One Love Project’s first set – a band whose name and message are rooted in unity – I again passed the same crosswalk. But now, it bore dark tire marks. Vehicles had been intentionally doing burnouts on it throughout the day.

I witnessed one of those incidents myself, just minutes before they closed the road and the mayor was set to speak before the official unveiling ceremony. A downtown business owner, who is mostly deaf and has limited hearing, told me she could hear the screeching tires from inside her studio – a clear sign of how loud and persistent these acts were.

This wasn’t an accident. It was targeted. And it’s exactly why Pride – and public celebrations of diversity – remain necessary.

Yes, the paint can be cleaned. And yes, there’s a traffic camera at that intersection. But the real damage isn’t physical – it’s symbolic. Some people wanted to send a message, and they did.

But so did the rainbow crosswalk. It said: “You belong here.” And that message still stands.

Because hate leaves marks, but love leaves a light that lingers.