Sovereignty is never guaranteed: A warning from Ukraine to Canada

My grandmother Maria’s story is a stark reminder that sovereignty is never guaranteed — it must be defended. Ukraine’s battle for independence against Russian aggression today mirrors the existential threats Canada faces as Donald Trump questions its legitimacy as a sovereign nation. From history, we know that when a powerful neighbour dismisses your independence, the consequences can be dire. As the United States shifts its stance on global security, Canada must prepare for the reality that its sovereignty may also come under threat.

The recent Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump February 28, revealed a stark shift in America’s stance toward Ukraine. Zelenskyy, seeking security guarantees before entering peace talks with Russia, encountered hostility. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance rebuked him for not being “grateful” enough for past U.S. military aid, signaling a significant departure from prior bipartisan support. The meeting concluded with the abrupt suspension of U.S. military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, leaving the nation vulnerable to Russian aggression and reshaping the global balance of power.

This shift in U.S. policy became even more evident at the United Nations. In a stunning departure from previous commitments, the United States voted alongside Russia and North Korea, opposing a European-backed resolution that condemned Russia’s invasion and affirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Trump’s administration also introduced a Security Council resolution calling for an end to the conflict without explicitly criticizing Russia — a move that passed with support from Moscow and Beijing, while Britain and France abstained.

While Ukraine faces an existential threat from Russia, Canada must confront a troubling parallel: the United States under Trump increasingly questions its sovereignty. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long denied Ukraine’s legitimacy as a sovereign nation, arguing in a 2021 essay that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people” and that Ukrainian independence is an artificial construct. This rhetoric justified Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale war launched in 2022.

Similarly, Trump has begun employing language that undermines Canada’s status as an independent nation. Earlier this year, he suggested that Canada is “not viable as a country” without U.S. support and floated the idea of annexation, prompting outrage among Canadian leaders. He has referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau,” implying that Canada is akin to a U.S. state rather than a sovereign nation. Trump also questioned the 1908 border treaty, hinted at redrawing the Canada-U.S. boundary, and proposed increasing American control over shared waters. His consideration of removing Canada from Five Eyes and reviewing NORAD further signals an erosion of defence cooperation, raising concerns about Canada’s long-term security.

While Canada is not facing an imminent military invasion, the underlying message is eerily familiar: a powerful neighbour questioning the legitimacy of an independent nation’s sovereignty. Just as Ukraine has suffered the consequences of being seen as an extension of Russia rather than a distinct nation, Canada must now navigate a U.S. administration that sees it as a resource-rich asset rather than a sovereign ally. Trump’s recent imposition (and temporary withdrawal) of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, paired with his growing interest in Canada’s vast natural resources, underscores this troubling trend.

This moment in history is deeply personal to me, as it echoes my grandmother Maria’s experiences. Born in Ukraine in 1924, she was only 16 when Nazi forces invaded and forcibly took her from her home, sending her to a concentration camp as part of Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa. She became one of 12 million people in Eastern Europe subjected to forced labour, working 18-hour days with only potato skins and water to survive.

Her suffering did not end with the fall of the Third Reich. As Ukraine fell under Soviet control, the oppression continued, forcing her to flee as a refugee. She immigrated to Canada. Despite having little knowledge of English and no support programs for new immigrants, she built a life in Toronto, working in a bakery on Bloor Street most of her life. For her, Canada represented hope, freedom, and democracy — everything that had been denied to her in Ukraine.

When she finally returned to Ukraine after the fall of the Soviet Union, her family rejoiced, believing their suffering under totalitarian rule was over. Yet today, Ukraine once again fights for its survival. Her life — defined by displacement, forced labour, and the struggle for freedom — serves as a warning: no nation is immune to the threat of losing sovereignty. Canada must recognize this reality before it is too late.

As Canada faces growing economic pressure and rhetorical threats from its closest ally, it must learn from Ukraine’s resilience. The European Union has recognized this urgency, recently unveiling a defence initiative aimed at mobilizing up to €800 billion (approximately $844 billion) to enhance its military capabilities. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to increasing the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, while Poland has pledged a staggering 4.7% of its GDP to defence — far exceeding NATO’s target. France, too, is reassessing its security commitments, with President Emmanuel Macron exploring the extension of France’s nuclear deterrence to European allies.

The UK has even signaled a willingness to have boots on the ground and planes in the air in Ukraine, with Starmer declaring at the 2025 London Summit that “when the war ends, it cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.” His call for a “coalition of the willing” to uphold Ukraine’s security highlights the urgent need for Western nations to take sovereignty seriously.

Canada, however, remains behind. With Trump questioning its independence and even suggesting a U.S. withdrawal from NATO, Canada must act now to strengthen its military and safeguard its sovereignty. Raising defence spending to meet NATO’s 2% GDP target would require an additional $16 billion annually — a sum that could be covered by restoring the GST to its 2005 level of 7%, generating approximately $20 billion in revenue. Freedom isn’t free, and such a bold move would be a necessary investment in national security. Declaring that Canada is not for sale is one thing, but true defence requires more than just hockey sticks.

My grandmother’s story is a reminder that sovereignty is fragile. Nationalism isn’t uniquely American — Canadians and Ukrainians alike take pride in their countries, and our “elbows up” mindset carries the same spirit as Slava Ukraini. Canada must recognize the warning signs and prepare accordingly, ensuring history does not repeat itself. Sovereignty is not a given — it must be defended against those who still believe in Manifest Destiny.