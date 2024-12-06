Stop following the sheep, quit blathering

December 6, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 00 min on November 29, 2024
Seaway News
The Editor,

Re: Axe the tax on new homes, November 27, MP Eric Duncan, 3 Minutes with the MP;

To Eric Duncan: I didn’t know Justin Trudeau was the leader of the world!

In every single First World country, on this planet, they have had higher interest rates, skyrocketing housing prices, been gouged on food prices, and floods of immigrants at their borders.

So open your eyes, stop following the sheep, and quit your blathering. Your party has said nothing about how it plans to fix these problems. All you can do is point a finger and lay blame.

Jane Murray, Cornwall

 

