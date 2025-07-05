“Super Guy” mastered retail politics

A few months after Guy Lauzon upset incumbent Bob Kilger in 2004, I was having a cocktail with a former Ottawa Liberal MP who was amazed that Kilger lost.

“How could Bob lose to that guy?” he asked. “Bob was a deputy Speaker of the House. He knew people on the Hill.”

Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr., former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, had the answer.

O’Neill would remind political neophytes that, “In the final analysis, all politics is local.”

Take care of the local folks first, O’Neill would tell them.

“That guy living on the back forty, he wants to know when you’re going to pave his road.”

It’s called retail politics and nobody was a better practitioner of it than Guy Lauzon, which is why he served five terms as Stormont, Dundas-South Glengarry Conservative MP before retiring in 2019, when he turned the reins over to his long-time assistance Eric Duncan.

His margins of victory were over the top. In two of his victories the margins were 21,028 and 17,292.

Lauzon kept his ear to the ground. He talked to and listened to people in the riding. Nobody enjoyed serving as an MP – 15 years – and dealing with local folks and local issues more than Guy Lauzon.

He did a lot of things others thought were corny or too pedestrian.

Like going through the local newspapers and finding a story about somebody’s daughter graduating from university. He would send the clipping along with a congratulatory personal note.

He was everywhere, and not just at election time.

This scribbler nick-named him ‘Super Guy’, not just because of his work ethic, but also because he was a super person. He loved the handle.

In a Facebook post, Duncan said Lauzon was his boss and mentor … but most importantly, a friend.

Coun. Denis Sabourin, who ran against Lauzon (and lost) in the 2008 federal election, said that while the two didn’t agree on everything, there was mutual respect.

Sabourin agreed that Lauzon was a master of retail politics which contribute to his success at the polls.

“I give him full marks for his dedication and service to the riding,” said Sabourin, who worked for Kilger on the Hill.

Sabourin stayed on the Hill to work for another MP and says that when he met Lauzon on the Hill the conversations were always pleasant.

In 2017 Lauzon published “From Lawbreaker to Lawmaker” in which he candidly talked about a 15-year battle with alcoholism in his early life, and how faith in God helped him on the path to sobriety.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, a close friend of Lauzon, wrote, “Guy’s story shows us that no matter where the occasional dark seas of life may toss us, there is always a beacon of hope – a lighthouse visible to all, that can guide us back home.”

Harper talked to his old friend in a telephone call two days before he passed away on June 22. He was 81.

THIS MONTH IN 1967: Prime Minister Lester Pearson laid the cornerstone for the Simon Fraser Public Library, part of the Cline House at Second and Amelia streets. … The lawyer for a local building developing part of Riverdale told city council that residents of the area did not want sidewalks. … City council was considering a site at First and Sydney streets for a proposed police-fire-magistrate’s court building. It would require the city to purchase and level almost 34 homes in the area. Ald. Angelo Lebano said the city should not be in the business of “kicking” residents out of their homes. A consultant recommended the site. … The city’s birth rate showed signs of slowing. The first quarter of the year had 250 babies born at the two local hospitals, down from 326 for the same period in 1966. There were more marriages for the period – 112 compared to 105. Deaths remains the same, 120. The General and Hotel Dieu announced they were reducing beds in their maternity wards. … Gen. Charles de Gaul, president of France, was ‘invited’ to leave the country after shouting Vive Le Quebec during a speech in Montreal. Prime Minister Lester Pearson cancelled a meeting with the general. … A plaque commemorating the oldest surviving stone church in Ontario was unveiled in St. Andrews. The original church was being used as a hall. … Const. Syd Brown, president of the Toronto Police Association, said morale among the 3,000 member force had hit rockbottom. He noted that 658 experienced officers had left the force in the previous 16 months. Poor pay and benefits along with a sky rocking crime rate were the root causes, said Brown. … Cornwall Minor Baseball Association had a record 520 youngsters registered. … Doug Taillon tossed a three-hitter as Glengarry Transport Limited downed Courtaulds 11-0 in a North End Fastball League game. Taillon helped out with a double and single. … Cornwall Wildcats defeated Morrisburgh Mets 8-5 in junior lacrosse action Ray Silmser, Chuck Chin and Eric Cooper each had two goals for the Cats. Steve Casselman had three for the Mets. … The city extended transit service to Glenview Heights housing complex. … Joe Frazier ran his undefeated string to 17 bouts with a technical knock out over Canadian champ George Chuvalo. It was the first time in 63 bouts Chuvalo did not make it to the final bell. Previously, he had 15 rounds with Cassius Clay (as he was called in the day). … Dave Courville won the O’Keefe tournament at Summerheights, outlasting Elmo Payne and Bob Barrie in a playoff.

TRIVIA: He became the first living Canadian to be honoured with his likeness on a Canada Post stamp. 1) Donald Sutherland (actor), 2) Wayne Gretzky (hockey), 3) Chris Hadfield (astronaut), Paul Henderson (hockey), 5) David Suzuki (environmental activist).

TRIVIA ANSWER: The deadliest fire in Cornwall’s history was on April 29, 1909 when a blaze destroyed the swank Rossmore House – regarded as the finest hotel in Eastern Ontario – on Pitt Street, taking the lives of 12 people, four from one family. Built with limestone and brick, it was erected in 1888 by L. A. Ross.

QUOTED: I remember when being a liberal meant being generous with your own money. –Will Rogers