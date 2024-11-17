Taxpayer will re-gift his $200 bon-bon

The Editor,

At the risk of complicity in a vote buying scheme, I will accept the $200 pre-election rebate announced by the Doug Ford government …but will immediately re-gift the $200 bon-bon to the Cornwall Community Hospital, and I invite others to do the same.

There is just no point in bemoaning the Ontario government’s “gaslighting” residents with a pitiful return of taxes instead of funding the services for which it was meant – e.g. ensuring timely, adequate, and accessible health care at every age – and even if I had the words to throw at Mr. Doug Ford…action speaks louder.

Jim Marshall, Cornwall