The big, wonderful chill

Have you been enjoying this good old-fashioned Canadian winter? As the saying goes, there is no bad weather, only bad clothing. So, if we dress properly, any conditions, however harsh, can be bearable. And with the proper attitude, our longest season can be a lot of fun, and good for our health.

This can indeed be a gloomy time of the year for those who detest Old Man Winter. But the days are getting longer and the sun is stronger than it was in November.

The mere act of pondering the benefits of winter warms the cockles of your heart, and other vital organs.

First off, think of the free workout you get from shovelling snow and using every muscle in your body to navigate your way across an icy parking lot. Stress management skills are honed as you drive through whiteouts, on ice-covered roads, while being tailgated by a massive truck, with its high beams blazing. Relaxation methods and coping skills are developed when the snowblower dies in the middle of a four-foot drift which is blocking the path of the plumber who has been called to repair burst water pipes.

This has been a great season for winter sports, with frigid temperatures making for fantastic outdoor rinks, and ample snowfall creating wonderful conditions for skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and fort-making.

Fortunately, we live in an area where, if you do not own a spacious piece of land, there are several public spaces where one can commune with nature and refresh the emotional batteries.

The small things in life do count. For instance, bird lovers can spend entire days gawking at the fine-feathered friends that are attracted to feeders. If you are patient, and stand very still, you will have a chickadee eating out of your hand.

An outing in the woods provides the opportunity to see evidence of the many forest creatures that share the great outdoors with us.

A brisk walk on a sunny day clears the head, gives you a good natural dose of vitamin D and burns calories.

The cold weather also contributes to our overall public health by reducing the populations of disease-carrying insects, such as ticks. Low temperatures will not kill all of the tiny menaces, but a prolonged cold snap, with temperatures averaging -12 C, can trim their numbers. Climate change is cited as one prime reason there has been a proliferation in ticks in recent years. Milder winters have improved the bugs’ survival rates.

Exposure to the elements is beneficial, if common sense is used. Most people steer clear of open water during the winter months. If you have ever had the misfortune of falling through ice, you know that this is a breath-taking, and very dangerous, experience. No ice is safe ice, the fire departments stress.

Meanwhile, you may see some folks intentionally immersing themselves in frigid water.

Earlier this year, Seaway News ran an article on the “Shock and Thaw” Polar Bear Dips group whose members regularly and deliberately plunge into the St. Lawrence River between fall and spring. The dippers note that the big chill can improve mental health, alleviate stress and reduce inflammation.

Of course, this is not for everyone, and not something that should be tried on your own. The Shock and Thaw members have safety equipment readily available, and employ breathing exercises to prepare their bodies for the frigid water.

And anyone with a health condition should consult a doctor before going into the deep freeze.

Cold temperature medical applications are common in countries such as Japan, where “whole-body cryotherapy” was developed to treat pain and inflammation. And, of course, winter swimming is a big thing in places such as Russia and Scandinavia.

Luckily, you can stay on terra firma and still enjoy the medicinal benefits of low temperatures.

Want to shed a few pounds? Try standing outside for a few minutes.

There is some evidence that cold weather may help people lose weight because it stimulates metabolically active brown fat, a good heat-producing, calorie-burning fat. Researchers have found that outdoor workers have more brown fat than indoor workers. Trials conducted in a controlled environment concluded that cool temperatures activated brown fat.

Can you see a new diet fad in the works?

On the other hand, there is no such thing as the perfect body type.

For example, a few extra pounds could come in handy on those minus-30 days. Fat is a good insulator.

We must also remember that everyone responds differently to cold weather. Tall people tend to get cold faster than short people because they have a larger surface and experience more heat loss.

Winter takes a heavy toll as blood pressure increases at this time of year, leading to an uptick in strokes and heart attacks. Plus, the flu is a constant issue.

With all the potential problems posed by winter weather it is surprising that Canadians do not bundle up, curl into balls and hibernate from November to March. Yet, we know that, if we can do it safely, playing outdoors is a remedy for many ailments.

Mother Nature is our friend. She is totally apolitical and will never diss you, although as the unpredictable weather shows, she can have dramatic mood swings.

Embrace the great outdoors. It’s free and therapeutic. But don’t forget to cover your head.

How are you enjoying this winter, so far?

Let us know what you think at rmahoney@seawaynews.media