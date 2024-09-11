The Case for Higher Wages for the Mayor and Councillors

The recent decision by Cornwall’s City Council to allocate funds initially earmarked for health benefits to a small pay raise has sparked some debate. Councillors will receive a $4,000 increase, and the Mayor will get an additional $7,000. Even with this adjustment, their compensation remains far below what is fair and reasonable given their responsibilities.

Until the bump up, Cornwall City Councillors currently earn $22,001.20 annually, while the Mayor receives $59,220.72. Considering the workload and responsibilities, this is insufficient. While the exact hours worked by councillors and the Mayor can be debated, a reasonable estimate is that councillors work around 30 hours a week. At a rate of $30 per hour, whichreflects the skills and dedication required, they should be earning about$46,800 annually. Similarly, the Mayor, who likely works around 40 hours aweek, should receive about $83,200 at a rate of $40 per hour. These areballpark figures to begin a serious discussion about what constitutes fair payfor the work and responsibilities involved.

This isn’t about council members seeking to enrich themselves; it’s about ensuring their pay accurately reflects their workload and responsibilities. Even after the recent raise, the current compensation doesn’t match what these individuals would earn in the private sector for similar hours and expertise. Earning $22,001 a year is barely a part-time wage and falls short of providing a living wage in today’s economy, especially with rising living costs.

Additionally, councillors receive no health benefits, a significant oversight given the growing demands of the role and the impracticality of working a full time job. Council work involves extensive community engagement, research, policy-making, and continuous communication with constituents, far beyond attending a few meetings a month. Without both benefits and fair compensation, many qualified individuals may be discouraged from running for council, narrowing the pool of talent and diversity.

Fair compensation is essential to ensure that anyone, regardless of economic background, can serve without facing undue hardship. If we want a council that represents Cornwall’s diverse community, all members need adequate compensation.

Furthermore, with Cornwall’s population growth and the increasing complexity of municipal governance, reducing the number of councillors from 10 to a smaller size (e.g., 8) would be counterproductive. It made sense in the past, but now it would further increase the workload on each member and undermine effective representation.

While it’s important to ensure fair pay and health benefits, the idea of pensions for councillors should be approached cautiously. Although pensions were not debated or brought up by this council, I would like to add that pensions might encourage longer tenures than are beneficial for the community. Municipal politics should welcome fresh ideas and diverse voices, not career politicians rewarded with a guaranteed pension.

These proposed changes to wages and health benefits should take effect with the next council in 2026, allowing for a smooth transition and respecting the principle that sitting members should not benefit from decisions about their pay. Although my recommendations are modest and reasonable, I suspect there is not enough political will around the council table for this drastic a change to actually occur.

In conclusion, it’s important to recognize that not every councillor has the luxury of a pension or the flexibility of a second job that can accommodate the demanding schedule of council duties. Some councillors balance their responsibilities with other employment, which is often not adaptable to the unpredictable hours required for effective public service.

This lack of financial security and flexibility makes it challenging for many individuals to commit to serving their community, ultimately limiting who can afford to run for these important roles. Fair compensation ensures that diverse voices and talents can be represented on council, making public service accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation. It’s easy to be cynical about politicians; however, I think it’s time we adequately support those who dedicate their time and skills to serve our municipality.