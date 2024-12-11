The Case for Shopping Local This Holiday Season

As the holiday season unfolds, residents of Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne face a familiar decision: where to shop for the perfect gifts.With online retailers offering flashy deals and cross-border shoppingtantalizingly close, it might seem easy to overlook our local businesses. Yet, this year more than ever, shopping locally is not just a choice but ameaningful way to invest in our community.

Every dollar spent locally creates a ripple effect in the local economy. Independent retailers and small businesses keep their earnings within the community, supporting jobs, suppliers, and local initiatives. Money spentat local businesses recirculates at a much higher rate than money spent online or across the border. Simply put, shopping local helps pay your neighbor’s wages and ensures the longevity of locally run stores.

Local businesses also face unique challenges in competing with online giants and U.S. retailers. Rising costs, tight margins, and fewer resources for advertising make every purchase matter. By choosing to shop local, you’re not just buying a product or service; you’re contributing to thesustainability of our economy and helping local entrepreneurs thrive.

The experience of shopping locally is unmatched. Small businesses in our community offer personalized service, unique products, and a sense of community connection that big-box stores and online platforms cannotreplicate. Whether you’re browsing charming gifts and décor at Life’s LittlePleasures, picking up artisanal honey at Marlin Orchards, toys and games at Kids Corner, snowboards or skis at Bicycle World, or exploring musicalinstruments at Melody Music, our area offers a variety of unique shoppingexperiences.

Holiday shopping markets, craft fairs, handcrafted goods at Different Abilities, or the Merry Mini Holiday Exhibition at Cline House Gallery are excellent ways to discover one-of-a-kind items and meet the creators behind them. These moments foster a sense of community pride andshowcase the exceptional talent and creativity in our region.

Shopping local is also a more sustainable choice. Online shopping may seem convenient, but the environmental cost is staggering—excessive packaging, long shipping distances, and increased emissions all contribute to a growing carbon footprint. By purchasing goods locally, you reduce the environmental impact and support businesses like The Local Fill that invest in sustainable practices.

Shopping in the U.S. may offer the allure of cheaper prices, but there are hidden costs to consider. Time spent traveling, border delays, exchange rates, and potential duties can quickly diminish any perceived savings. More importantly, every dollar spent across the border is a dollar that local businesses in Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne won’t see—a dollar that could have contributed to a local job, community sponsorship, or better services.

The holidays are a time for giving, and one of the most impactful gifts you can give is to your community. Shopping locally keeps our economy strong, preserves our unique local character, and ensures that futuregenerations can enjoy a thriving region with diverse businesses andopportunities.

This holiday season, consider the impact of where you spend your money. Explore the shops on Pitt Street, Montreal Road, and in malls across Cornwall, as well as the charming downtowns throughout SDG. Supportlocal artisans and businesses across the region. By making the deliberatechoice to shop local, you’re giving more than a gift—you’re investing in thefuture of Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne. Let’s make this season a celebration of what makes our region special: our people, our businesses, and our shared commitment to the community.