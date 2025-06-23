Seaway News

To the Editor,

The rate of deforestation taking place throughout S D &G for the growing of corn has reached the phenomenal stage. The vast bulk of our citizenry are not aware of the scientific fact that just one acre of corn secretes 4000 gallons of water into the atmosphere every single day.

This could potentially have a detrimental effect on the weather patterns in this area. I.E. Kansas and Iowa, two states in the U.S.A. corn belt, where pop-up tornados and severe thunderstorms with one inch or bigger hail are not uncommon.

What’s called for in this instance is a moratorium on the creation of new cornfields and the expansion of existing ones until an in -depth study can be conducted by those with the required expertise.

Remember trees help clean the air we breathe!

Crawford Adams,

Apple Hill