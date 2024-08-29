The Regional Municipality of Cornwall?

August 29, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 05 min on August 27, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
The Regional Municipality of Cornwall?

The Editor,

The recent discussion regarding a costing for the OPP in Cornwall should be looked at in a broader perspective. Why not have the Cornwall Police Services prepare a costing for providing police services to the Counties?

We already share paramedic and housing services with the Counties.

Also, why just look at the cost of sharing policing? Why not fire services, why not tourism, why not administration?

The list can go on and on.

Counties council chambers and their administration offices are located at Pitt and Water, just blocks away from our council chambers and administrative offices. In this day and age it only makes sense to look at how we can cooperate.

It’s time to look at amalgamation and at least consider the advantages and disadvantages of becoming the Regional Municipality of Cornwall.

Mark A. MacDonald,

Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Citizens of Cornwall, we should expect more from our representatives
Opinion

Citizens of Cornwall, we should expect more from our representatives

The Editor, City Council’s decision to do nothing in the wake of the Integrity Commissioner’s…