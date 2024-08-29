The Editor,

The recent discussion regarding a costing for the OPP in Cornwall should be looked at in a broader perspective. Why not have the Cornwall Police Services prepare a costing for providing police services to the Counties?

We already share paramedic and housing services with the Counties.

Also, why just look at the cost of sharing policing? Why not fire services, why not tourism, why not administration?

The list can go on and on.

Counties council chambers and their administration offices are located at Pitt and Water, just blocks away from our council chambers and administrative offices. In this day and age it only makes sense to look at how we can cooperate.

It’s time to look at amalgamation and at least consider the advantages and disadvantages of becoming the Regional Municipality of Cornwall.

Mark A. MacDonald,

Cornwall