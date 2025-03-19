The Trudeau Legacy: From Sunny Ways to Stormy Days

I still remember the moment in 2013, standing in a media scrum at the Best Western in Cornwall, as a young and charismatic Justin Trudeau campaigned to become the leader of the Liberal Party. He was full of energy, speaking about hope, optimism, and bringing Canadians together under what he called “Sunny Ways.” It was a vision that captured the imagination of many, particularly young voters, who turned out in droves in 2015 to elect him as Prime Minister.

Trudeau’s political ascent was nothing short of remarkable. He swept to power on a wave of optimism, a fresh-faced contrast to the nearly decade-long Stephen Harper government. His focus on youth engagement reinvigorated a generation that had often felt disconnected from politics. His promise to legalize cannabis, a once-fringe policy idea, resonated with progressives and was successfully implemented in 2018, making Canada one of the first countries to do so. Over the years, despite challenges, the Liberals continued to win election after election, securing a majority in 2015 and then forming minority governments in 2019 and 2021.

Beyond that, Trudeau’s government championed diversity and inclusion. His first cabinet was a historic reflection of modern Canada — gender-balanced and featuring prominent figures from various racial and Indigenous communities. His commitment to environmental action, despite setbacks, led to policies like the carbon tax, a landmark initiative in Canada’s climate policy. Internationally, he was a staunch defender of democratic values and human rights, even as the world became more politically fractured. His government also expanded the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) in 2016, ensuring future retirees receive higher benefits, and launched the $10 billion Housing Accelerator Fund to address the housing crisis in 2023.

One of his most significant social policies, thanks to the NDP, was the creation of a national childcare program. In 2021, the government launched a $30 billion initiative to lower childcare costs to $10 per day by 2026, a move expected to help families and increase workforce participation, particularly for women. As part of the 2022 supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, Trudeau’s government introduced the Canada Dental Benefit, providing financial assistance for low- and middle-income families to access dental care. Initially covering children under 12, the plan later expanded to include seniors and other eligible groups. The agreement also committed the government to universal pharmacare introducing Bill C-64 as a first step toward a national program. The bill focuses on universal coverage for essential diabetes medications and contraception as an initial phase.

Additionally, his government passed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into law in 2021 through Bill C-15, requiring the federal government to ensure that Canadian laws align with Indigenous rights and to develop an action plan for its full implementation in consultation with Indigenous communities and advancing reconciliation efforts. On the trade front, the Trudeau government successfully renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), resulting in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which modernized trade rules while securing Canada’s key economic interests.

But no tenure is without controversy. Trudeau weathered several scandals, the most infamous being the SNC-Lavalin affair, where his government was accused of interfering in the judicial process to protect a major Canadian company. There was also the WE Charity controversy, where the government faced criticism over its handling of a student grant program linked to the organization. While these issues raised concerns about ethics and governance, his leadership remained formidable, and his party continued to maintain power.

Then came the pandemic. In its early days, Trudeau’s popularity soared as his government implemented emergency relief measures like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). He was seen as a steady hand in a time of crisis. But as the pandemic evolved, so did public sentiment. His push for vaccination requirements for federal employees, air and rail travelers, and cross-border truckers drew significant backlash, culminating in the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa, where trucker-led demonstrations against vaccine policies devolved into a disruptive occupation of the capital. Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the occupation was a decisive but polarizing move, with some seeing it as necessary and others as government overreach. A judicial inquiry later ruled that the government met the legal threshold for invoking the act, though concerns about civil liberties remained a point of debate.

In the last two years, his poll numbers remained stubbornly low. Coming out of the pandemic, Canada, like most nations, faced a period of economic downturn, with inflation and global supply chain issues exacerbating financial challenges for businesses and citizens alike. Facing mounting pressure from both the public and his own caucus, Trudeau ultimately stepped down, ending an era that once began with so much promise.

During his final months in office, Trudeau made headlines with a direct rebuke of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Throughout their turbulent relationship, Trudeau remained calm despite Trump’s repeated references to annexing Canada as the 51st state and calling Trudeau ‘governor’ instead of Prime Minister. Responding to a Wall Street Journal editorial that called Trump’s tariffs ‘stupid,’ Trudeau remarked, “You’re a very smart guy, but this is a very dumb thing to do.” His comments reflected the strained relationship between the two leaders and sparked a wave of nationalism in Canada. Despite his low poll numbers, Trudeau saw an uptick in support as he exited office, with many Canadians rallying behind him in opposition to Trump’s trade policies. Though Trump often clashed with Trudeau, his wife, Melania, appeared to have a friendlier rapport with the Canadian leader, which did not go unnoticed by political observers or Donald.

Justin Trudeau’s time in office was defined by bold policy choices, growing polarization between progressives and right-wing populists, particularly over issues such as climate policy, public health measures, and social justice reforms, and a lasting influence on Canada’s social and economic landscape. He will be remembered for modernizing social policies, advancing diversity, and positioning Canada as a global leader on climate action. However, he will also be remembered for political scandals that contributed to the Liberals losing their majority government in 2019. Whether one admired him or criticized him, his impact on Canada is undeniable. His policies and leadership style left a profound mark on the nation’s identity, shaping debates on social justice, economic and environmental policy, and Canada’s place in the world for years to come. The sun has set on a second Prime Minister named Trudeau.