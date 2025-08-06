The World Feels Heavy – Staying Grounded in Unsettling Times

Seaway News

It’s not just you – the world feels heavy right now.

From the continued war in Ukraine to the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, from the rising tension between Israel and Iran to the renewed border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, the global landscape is turbulent and exhausting. Add in Donald Trump’s renewed hostility toward Canada, climate activist and scientist David Suzuki declaring we’ve lost the battle to prevent the most severe effects of climate change, and record-breaking heatwaves, floods, fires, and droughts – and it’s no wonder many of us are feeling anxious, even hopeless.

Closer to home, that heaviness doesn’t go away. Inflation continues to stretch our grocery budgets, rents are skyrocketing, housing prices are out of reach for many, and the number of people experiencing homelessness is growing. In Cornwall, recent news includes a smash-and-grab robbery at the mall’s jewelry store, a social media warning from Centre 105 about increased theft, a ballooning city budget, and the pending closure of Ridgewood Industries, a blow that will cost hundreds of jobs.

It’s a lot to take in.

If you’re feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or just tired – that’s okay. In fact, it’s understandable. There’s no shame in struggling right now. A lot of people are quietly suffering, holding it in, trying to keep moving forward while feeling like the ground beneath them is shaking.

It’s okay to ask for help. Whether that means talking to a friend, reaching out to a counselor, or just giving yourself permission to take a break – it matters. But here’s the thing: don’t be surprised if others don’t want to talk about the state of the world in detail. Many are carrying their own invisible burdens and may not have the capacity to wade through more bad news, even if they care.

So how do we cope? Start small. Stay informed, but limit how much bad news you absorb. If an article is taking a toll on your mental health, it’s okay to move on to the next one. Get outside when you can. Focus on routines. Stay connected to the people and activities that bring you some peace. Volunteer, if you’re able – helping others can often help us too. And if nothing else, know this: you are not alone in how you feel.

We’re living in uncertain, difficult times. Struggling is not a weakness – it’s a natural response to a world that feels like it’s shifting under our feet. Be kind to yourself. And when you can, be kind to others too.