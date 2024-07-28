They cannot be left on the streets

The Editor,

Re: “Asylum seekers must move by July 31.” Seaway News, July 17

As we know that the contract between Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre is ending on July 31.

All claimants at the Dev Hotel were informed about the contract ending at the beginning of July.

There are currently 537 people living at the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre, accounting for 91 per cent of its capacity. Sources say only 33 of these individuals have had their refugee/asylum claims approved.

With a small amount of both publicly subsidized housing stock and privately owned affordably priced housing available in Cornwall and SDG, local service organizations have called on community members to assist with finding local accommodations for claimants who want to stay in the area.

At this stage, it is not known how many of the 537 residents will require a transfer, as significant efforts are being made to connect them to housing in the area.

Some of the residents I have spoken to in this regard seem most concerned that they will be leaving after July 31, as it has become very difficult to live in Cornwall. There is no space in motels etc. and the rents are also very high. So my point is that the City of Cornwall is implementing a strategy to deal with this coming problem in the next week.

All these people cannot be left on the streets.

Mohammad Talat Naeem

Cornwall