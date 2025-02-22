Think carefully about what we need

The Editor,

In the Feb. 8th Standard Freeholder we read about the big cuts to Ontario Colleges and the fact that, in Ontario, our provincial funding to colleges has shrunk by 28 per cent.

Universities in Ontario have also had a similar decline in funding as have our high schools and elementary schools. Has the Ford government increased their funding? No. Does our province have enough doctors? No. Does our province have enough nurses? No. Why?

The Ford Conservatives have not adequately funded healthcare or education during their term. Even our local MPP, while Minister of Colleges and Universities, was not able to increase funding.

Voters have a chance in this election to change all that.

Both the Ontario Liberals and NDP are promising improvements to health care and education.

Think carefully about what Ontario and Cornwall need and which political party will fill those needs before you cast your vote.

Charles Eadie,

Cornwall