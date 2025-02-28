This crisis demands an urgent solution

The Editor,

Who will solve the Ontario educational crisis? Since last year, education institutions in Ontario have find themselves facing a severe crisis after considerable declines in international student enrolments, insufficient ongoing funding, and significant budget deficits. Resolving this situation calls for a concerted effort by educational institutions and the provincial government to manage the existing financial crisis effectively. In this article, as an educator, I will try to look at the origins of the crisis, its effects, and practical solutions for easing the burden faced by St. Lawrence College and similar institutions throughout the province. What creates this crisis? A combination of significant factors has led to a crisis. The recent caps on international students allowed entry into Canada have created a massive dent in the revenue-stream several colleges in Ontario were expecting. The likes of Fanshawe, Algonquin, Lambton, and St. Lawrence have all witnessed vast declines — SLC is anticipating a drop from 12,000 to below 7,000 students in 2025, resulting in a 70% drop in revenue. This imposes a huge challenge in light of the historically low funding model for Ontario. The province gives only 44% of the per-student funding that the other provinces provide, which is the least in Canada. What steps have Ontario institutions taken in their efforts to deal with the crisis? Institutions are resorting to drastic measures: wide-ranging program cuts; massive staff layoffs; even campus closures. For example, St. Lawrence College has suspended 55 programs, while Loyalist and Centennial have substantially curtailed curriculum offerings. Algonquin has announced its Perth campus will not be operational after 2026. Such a course of action jeopardizes the stability of institutions and also limits educational opportunities for students. Thus, from here, it follows some recommendations that either educational institutions or the provincial government might consider in solving the crisis.

Recommendations for Educational Institutions

Diversify Revenue Sources: Institutions need to adopt appropriate methods to innovate and to develop alternative streams of income. Collaboration with local industries for research and development projects or specialized training programs can generate additional revenues while also improving educational offerings.

Introduce Online Education: Well-developed online platforms will be able to cater to a worldwide audience of students and give them the option of learning on their terms. With this approach, the decline in traditional international student enrollment could be mitigated.

Community Engagement: Developing stronger links with local communities can help boost domestic enrolment. Localized programs providing middle-skill training that meet regional workforce demands can appeal to indigenous students and adult learners interested in careers re-direction.

Recommendations for the Provincial Government

Increased Funding: Reform in the funding model should happen at the earliest. More per-student funding will yield a larger size to improve institutions’ infrastructure, expand programs, and retain staffing levels.

Support Strategic Partnerships: The government may grant incentives to nurture partnership activities between colleges and industries, thereby allowing for revenue diversification as well as enhanced outcomes in education. This will not only help colleges but is supportive of the broader regional economic growth agenda.

Re-evaluate Enrolment: A more nuanced approach to international student caps would benefit institutions in the prevention of drastic fluctuations in enrollment numbers. The government can achieve equilibrium in student flow by directing additional study permits for those from designated underrepresented areas and areas that are currently over-congested.

Encourage Innovation: Providing scholarships and resources for technological advancement in education delivery will encourage institutions to adapt digital solutions, thereby broadening access to education, in tune with modern trends in education.

With all this put together, the educational crisis in Ontario would be solved with the double-edged sword of adaptability from institutions and support from the provincial government to introduce these recommendations into Ontario’s educational architecture, solidifying sustainability and excellence in higher education for the future. The provincial government should recognize that Colleges like St. Lawrence act as significant conduits through which skilled manpower is developed. Their curriculum and training are designed, based on the needs from the industries, to suit specific local conditions. They provide hands-on programs, apprenticeships, and even partnerships with businesses that help in putting together practical skills and knowledge that are needed on today’s job market. This collaboration with employers allows, on the one hand, to prepare graduates for entering the professional world as job-ready graduates and to satisfy workforce needs on the other end. This link further facilitates regional economic development and nurtures a pool of strong sustainable labor that drives the community toward growth and innovation. This crisis demands an urgent solution.

Saima Naqvi

Lead Professor of

Project Management

St. Lawrence College