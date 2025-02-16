Time to rethink and support Canadian innovation and tech sovereignty

The Editor,

I was shocked to learn that, following the election of Donald Trump, the Ford Government chose to spend a staggering $100 million on American-owned Starlink satellites, which is owned by Elon Musk. This decision raises important questions about Ontario’s technological infrastructure and security, our commitment to fostering Canadian-owned businesses, and data sovereignty.

Telesat, which is headquartered in Ontario, could potentially provide the same service with the added benefits of supporting Canadian innovation, creating local jobs (in the Ottawa area), and strengthening our technological sovereignty.

It is especially concerning that this decision was made in the wake of a politically turbulent times, underlining the potential risks of relying on a foreign-owned service that might not always prioritize Canadian interests. We have already seen countless examples of Musk interfering with Canadian politics with his far right interests becoming more and more apparent. It is all especially questionable as we now are seeing that Musk is currently granting himself access to government systems and shutting down essential services in America. We should not be providing this guy access to our airspace with his satellite technology, it’s extremely risky.

I urge MPP Nolan Quinn and other MPPs to reassess this purchase and redirect those funds toward Canadian-owned solutions like Telesat. This move would not only protect our economic interests but also ensure that Ontario’s investments contribute directly to our own technological future and innovative potential.

Kelly Bergeron,

Cornwall