Urging MP Duncan to Reject Violent Political Rhetoric

OPEN LETTER TO MP ERIC DUNCAN

Dear MP Eric Duncan,

I am writing as a constituent deeply concerned about the escalation of violent political rhetoric in Canada.

Today, I witnessed something profoundly disturbing on the streets of our community: a truck bearing a large decal depicting Prime Minister Mark Carney bound in the bed of the truck.

Regardless of one’s political views, images like this cross a dangerous line. They normalize threats of violence against elected officials and contribute to an atmosphere of hostility and intimidation in our democratic society.

As my Member of Parliament, and as a member of the Conservative Party of Canada, I urge you to publicly denounce this kind of imagery and the violent rhetoric it represents.

While vigorous debate and criticism are healthy features of democracy, there is no place in our society for threats or suggestions of violence. It is especially concerning that Pierre Poilievre, the leader of your party, has at times used rhetoric that stokes anger and resentment, which can fuel this kind of dangerous expression.

Violent political imagery and threats put all politicians – and indeed our entire democratic system – at risk. We need our elected representatives to show leadership and to speak out clearly against such conduct.

I hope you will condemn this imagery publicly and reaffirm your commitment to respectful, civil discourse in Canadian politics.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Sincerely,

Michele Allinotte