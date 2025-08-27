Want People to Vote? Let Them Do It Online!

In 2022, Cornwall’s voter turnout plummeted to a historic low of 28.6%. That number should alarm anyone who values democratic participation. Fewer than one in three eligible voters had their say in determining the city’s future. When democracy falters, we must ask: are we doing enough to meet people where they are?

Cornwall City Council took a necessary step forward this August by endorsing internet voting for the 2026 municipal election. This modernization of the electoral process-done correctly-has the potential to remove key barriers to voting, whether they be mobility challenges, time constraints, or limited access to polling stations.

Of course, there are valid concerns. Councillor Fred Ngoundjo and others rightly raised questions about cybersecurity and election integrity. Identity verification and vote security must be non-negotiable. But Council’s careful approach-issuing a RFP, assessing safeguards, and gradually allocating funding-demonstrates a responsible commitment to balancing accessibility with integrity.

Experience from nearby townships tells us that online voting can significantly increase turnout. It’s not a silver bullet, but it is a powerful tool. As Councillor Dean Hollingsworth put it bluntly, “Any way we can increase voter turnout, we should pursue it. Period.”

In addition, increasing the number of polling stations would make in-person voting more accessible, especially for those without reliable transportation or internet access. While there is an added cost to expanding physical locations, the potential to improve turnout and reduce long wait times-especially at high-traffic sites like the Benson Centre-makes it a worthwhile investment in democratic participation.

Let’s not allow tradition or fear of technology to outweigh the urgent need for action. So long as robust safeguards are in place, embracing internet voting isn’t risky-it’s responsible. In 2026, let’s give voters every chance to have their voices heard. Our democracy depends on it.