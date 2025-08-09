What’s the line about death and taxes?

The best things in life are free, but sooner or later the government will find a way to tax them. -Anonymous

When it comes to paying taxes, most of us think of things like property taxes and income taxes. However, the Fraser Institute tells us that when all taxes – hidden and otherwise – are added up, the average Canadian family (gross income of $114,289) in 2024 paid a total of $48,306 to all levels of government: federal, provincial and municipal. Since 1961 – adjusted for inflation – that is a 180% increase. As Chris Rock said, “You don’t pay taxes, they take taxes.”

SCENE AND HEARD: Good to hear from former Cornwall Royals’ forward Pete Nazar (Central Junior Hockey League era). He is retired from the auto-making biz and still living in the St. Catharines area. … What do Marc Crawford and Brent Loney have in common? Two former Royals who returned to coach the club. … Just in case you were wondering, Elvis would be 90 if still alive… Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League drafted Alexander Karmanov, the tallest player ever taken in any hockey draft. The 17-year-old Moldova native is seven-feet tall and weighs 273 pounds. If he ever makes it to prime time, he will become the tallest player in NHL history. Bruins’ Zdeno Chara was 6-foot-9 and Rangers’ enforcer Matt Rempe checks in at 6-foot-9. Karmanov is committed to Penn State. He will be eligible for next year’s NHL draft. … Just a thought, but why hasn’t D. Trump declared the KKK a terroist organization?

BACK IN AUGUST 1970: Mayor Nick Kaneb tried to defend the city spending “thousands of dollars” entertaining industrial propects at a restaurant that wasn’t in the city and didn’t pay city taxes. He said the economic development department needed to use Cornwall and Country Golf Club – where he was a member – because it provided the “seclusion” that prospects coveted. And, he said, it was 10 minutes closer to Montreal which saved travel time. The mayor dug himself deeper in the proverbial hole when he added, “We want to show our best to attract investment.” That went over like a lead ballon with local restaurants. The issue was raised by council’s self-appointed pit bull, Ald. Roy Brunet. … A spokesperson for the University of Ottawa threw cold water on a suggestion by a city councillor that a permanent university campus should in the near future replace the U of O satellite campus in the city that offered extension courses. Dr. A. K. Gilmore, vice-rector of Ottawa U, said the cost of establishing a full-time campus in the city would be “astronomical.” He told Ald. Angelo Lebano that with Ottawa just an hour away from Cornwall, which made for an easy commute, there was no need for a “complete” university in Cornwall. A report showed that enrolment for Ottawa U summer extension courses had grown to 450 from 125. To accommodate the expansion, the university rented office and library space at the YMCA. Many of the part-time students were teachers upgading their post-secondary education. … The143-year-old St. Raphael’s Roman Catholic Church, one of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in Ontario, was destroyed by fire. Flames were spotted at 1 a.m. and two hours later the steeple collapsed. Sparks from the fire could be seen a mile away and threatened buildings in the immediate area. … The McConnell Medical Centre opened with 19 doctors occupying offices, along with Ken’s Pharmacy. … Gilles Metivier was named vice-principal of General Vanier Secondary School. … The Glendale in Summerstown became the first hotel in the area with an “open air balcony”, which we now call a patio. … A medium all-dressed pizza – free delivery – at Zappia’s Restaurant cost $1.50. … The Villa Nova Motel/night club opened in Ingleside. It finished life as a funeral home. … Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Board of Education trustees voted to supply kindergarten to Grade 2 pupils with free milk. Cost of supplying the milk for 2,500 students was $50,000. … In a move it said was needed to tighten spending, the board voted to require all expenditures over $1,000 be cleared with the board chair. One trustee said it was needed because administration had too much of a free-hand when it came to spending. … St. Lawrence High School/Ecole St. Laurent had 35 new teachers signed up for the 1970-71 school year. Combined enrolment was expected to reach 2,000. … Cornwall Royals were given a bigger slice of ticket sales for their Quebec Junior Hockey League home games at the 1,400-seat Water Street Arena, smallest seating capacity in the league. The new split was 80-20 in the club’s favour. It had been 75-25. Even with the increase, the club expected to lose around $6,000 in the upcoming season. … St. Regis Braves became the first native club to play in a Canadian Lacrosse Association junior B championship tournament. The team, representing Quebec, finished second, losing the final to Whitby. In a round-robin game, captain Mike Benedict scored a record 14 goals in a record 51-1 win over New Brunswick. The previous record was set two days earlier when Whitby downed New Brunswick 42-2.

TRIVIA: This TV anchor was called the most trusted man in America.

TRIVIA ANSWER: The Howard Smith Paper Mill logo was the Beaver