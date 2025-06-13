2025 Writing & Bursary Awards celebrated

June 13, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Comment count:
2025 Writing & Bursary Awards celebrated
The Glengarry Historical Society (GHS) held an Awards event on June 4th at the Glengarry Archives to recognize and celebrate the Winners of our 2025 Writing & Bursary Contest. Five 2025 graduating students received certificates and bursary awards for their historical insights on the contest's theme, "A Window on Glengarry's Past". The 5 students representing local High Schools: Char-Lan, Glengarry, Le Relais and Holy Trinity attended with family members and members of the GHS Board. This is the second year for the Writing & Bursary Contest and planning is underway for year 3 in 2026. Congratulations to our Awardees: Sadie McRae; Megan Menard, Kaylee Massia, Lauren MacDonell, Mia Montpetit. (Photo : submitted photo)

submitted

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Preserving Locomotive 1008’s Legacy
National News

Preserving Locomotive 1008’s Legacy

JASON SETNYK