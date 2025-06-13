2025 Writing & Bursary Awards celebrated

The Glengarry Historical Society (GHS) held an Awards event on June 4th at the Glengarry Archives to recognize and celebrate the Winners of our 2025 Writing & Bursary Contest. Five 2025 graduating students received certificates and bursary awards for their historical insights on the contest's theme, "A Window on Glengarry's Past". The 5 students representing local High Schools: Char-Lan, Glengarry, Le Relais and Holy Trinity attended with family members and members of the GHS Board. This is the second year for the Writing & Bursary Contest and planning is underway for year 3 in 2026. Congratulations to our Awardees: Sadie McRae; Megan Menard, Kaylee Massia, Lauren MacDonell, Mia Montpetit. (Photo : submitted photo)