AdLiBb, launching Glengarry TV

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Glengarry TV is a new initiative being offered by AdLiBb, a North Glengarry promotional company offering web design, photography and video production, as well as graphic design services. Community screens will be stationed in key locations displaying local events, news and updates supported by advertising of businesses in North Glengarry. The screens will be standalone, displaying animated video tailored to specific companies. Because the information on each screen will be customized and unique, changes can be easily made.

Glengarry TV uses its own network and is not dependent on WIFI for displaying information. There will be ten screens initially in North Glengarry featuring interviews, snippets, community-centred events & information and digital ads. Local musicians could even be featured on Glengarry TV – ideas are unlimited. This initiative is community supported, and business funded, providing a chance to share what a great place North Glengarry is.