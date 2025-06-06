Char-Lan Crusaders are EOSSA Champions

<b>Char-Lan Crusaders are EOSSA Champions</b>
The Char-Lan District High School Junior Girls Soccer Team won the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSA) title after winning over La Citadelle in the final game. The Crusaders achieved a 2-1 score, with goals by Allie McCuaig and Lexa Lalonde for the win. The team headed into the final game by winning their first two games of the EOSSA championships with a 3-0 win in the first game and a 6-1 win in the second game. Goals for the wins were made by Allie McCuaig and Lia Ramsay in the first, and by Allie McCuaig, Lexa Lalonde, Olivia Tyo, Addy MacDonell and Reeghan O'Farrell in the second game. (Photo : submitted photo )

KIM BURTON SCHRAM  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

