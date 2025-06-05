Char-Lan School Earns Top Honours

Char-Lan District High School is a proud recipient of the Ted Kennedy Legacy Award, given annually to the elementary and secondary schools that raise the most money per capita for the Terry Fox Foundation.

The 2024-25 school year saw considerable funds raised, with Char-Lan DHS raising $12,031.65 for the cause. This marks the twelfth for Char-Lan DHS since the award was introduced in 2011.

Each September, schools across the board fundraise in support of the Terry Fox Foundation, combining traditional donation drives with fun, school-wide activities to inspire participation.

At Char-Lan DHS, fundraising is truly a community effort each year. Leading up to the school’s Terry Fox Run, which is a 5km or a 10km run through the town, Link Crew members held pep rallies, and students reached out to the community for donations. Cupcakes and cookies were sold, and a BBQ was held to drum up even more funds. When students laced up to for their run, local OPP officers and Fire Department members were on hand to lead them through town.

“I know there’s been a lot of people in this school that have dealt with family members that have had cancer, I did with someone in my family, so it’s pretty cool to see 200 kids raise over $12,000,” said Grade 11 Char-Lan student Camden McCuaig.

The $12,031.65 they raised saw them place 18th among Ontario secondary schools.

“We sort of get underestimated cause we’re just known as the small school in the country, but we always seem to do pretty well with this. It’s a fun day and it’s cool to see,” added McCuaig.

“I am once again incredibly proud of the dedication and heart our students have shown in raising funds for the Terry Fox Foundation,” says Trustee John Danaher. “Their efforts reflect not only a deep sense of compassion, but also a strong commitment to making a real difference in the lives of others. They are an inspiration to our entire community.”

Across the UCDSB, students raised $139,120.61 during the 2024-25 school year, pushing the board’s lifetime total to over $2 million in support of the Terry Fox Foundation.