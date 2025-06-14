Community Living Glengarry gets Hippocampe bike

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Providing opportunity for all residents of North Glengarry to feel included is top of mind for Community Living Glengarry. The devoted group of over 100 staff members provides full-time, caring support for adults with developmental disabilities so that they may enjoy better lives. Focusing on three pillars, Community Living Glengarry looks to excel in delivery of services, demonstrate organizational strength & leadership, and secure funding to maintain & grow support services.

Community Living Glengarry recently acquired a very long-awaited Hippocampe bike. This is an all-terrain wheelchair that provides opportunity for users to access the great trail networks in Glengarry in the summer, to go on the sand at Island Park and even into the water, and converts to skis & cozy canopy to sit on for winter activities. There is even an adaptable umbrella top to provide protection on rainy days and an adjustable headrest for taller users. The bike is lightweight, made of stainless steel, covered in rubber, and although it doesn’t fold, with the wheels easily removed, the Hippocampe bike fits into vans and larger SUVs.

Paige Lapierre was chosen to demonstrate riding on the Hippocampe bike, and she was clearly enjoying the chance to go places her regular wheelchair would not be able to access. According to Phil Maheu, one of the amazing staff at Community Living Glengarry, the Hippocampe bike is a game changer. Phil says it is much easier to maneuver the specially designed all-terrain bike; easily going from the sandy beach, dipping into the water, then up onto the grass. The large airplane wheels on the Hippocampe bike lend to its ease of mobility, and with a quick snap, the wheels can be changed to ones suitable for use on the trails through the woods.

The Hippocampe bike is great for those with mobility challenges, where walking on uneven and unstable ground is impossible. It is even an option for seniors whose walkers don’t allow them access to areas beyond the paved sidewalks and pathways. Community Living Glengarry’s Hippocampe bike is available for use currently for the adults involved in their program, but the hope is to eventually be able to share it with the community, allowing daytime rental so that families can all go to the beach or walk on the trails together. In a perfect world, perhaps a fundraising campaign could be created to help purchase a second Hippocampe bike that could be housed for rental at Island Park – similar to what some provincial parks have started offering.

Community Living Glengarry started in the 1960s by Aline Barbara and family who wanted to create learning opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities and find ways to help everyone feel included. As one of the largest employers in Alexandria, the team works constantly to develop programs to help individuals realize their dreams and creativity. With five residential homes in North Glengarry, along with the community drop-off location, staff provide full-time care for adults with developmental disabilities. Together with the invaluable help of organizations, recreation associations and volunteers, adults in the Community Living Glengarry programs have the chance to participate in activities such as swimming, expand their creative skills through art, visit some of the great places in Glengarry and be active, included members of the community.

The Community Living Glengarry team supports independent living, assists families who have an adult with developmental disabilities living at home, provides transportation to appointments and even helps with budgeting for those living independently. Through community connections and bonds with local businesses that are amenable to hiring, Community Living Glengarry has found employment and continues to seek opportunities at fair wages for adults that participate in the program.

In Eastern Ontario, the March of Dimes Canada administers the Passport Program, funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, to assist adults with developmental disabilities to be active in their community and to support daily living. At Community Living Glengarry, the Tomorrow’s Dream initiative allows participants to apply for a dream or goal they would like to achieve. This is a fundraising campaign supported by the Community Run, by the staff at Community Living who have a portion of their pay deducted to support the program, along with community champions who donate funds or experiences such as box seats to an event – all to help make wishes come true.

Together with the support of the community, staff at Community Living Glengarry and a forward-thinking approach, adults with developmental disabilities can be offered choices to lead their best lives.