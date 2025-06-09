Have You Heard of PFEC?

provided by WDMH

At Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), the Patient and Family Engagement Committee – or PFEC – is a partnership between patients and families and the WDMH leadership team. Our goal is to improve quality of care and the patient experience.

Advisors reflect on their own experiences, or those of their family members, to offer meaningful input on all aspects of care. Topics range from hospital policies to improved signage and advisors can also sit on various committees. Advisors make a difference by sharing their ideas and experiences, helping to shape how care is delivered at WDMH. Advisors do not need special qualifications. Any training will be provided.

Currently, there are seven community members on the committee: Julie Betts, Julie Cyr, Terry MacLellan, Debra McLean, Chris McNairn, Maureen Thibeau and Lisa Vaters. Each one has a great reason for getting involved.

Debra McLean is PFEC’s co-chair and also sits on numerous WDMH committees. “I joined PFEC in recognition of the excellent care I received while a cancer patient in 2019. I wanted to give back.”

Julie Betts has lived outside the village of Winchester for 20 years. When she retired, she wanted to volunteer locally. “WDMH is a wonderful hospital and I want to help and provide my perspective as a patient and a member of the community. I love the value that the committee members provide to further improve WDMH.

In addition to sitting on PFEC, Maureen Thibault also volunteers at the front desk and spends time with patient and families in the Emergency Department: “I joined the PFEC committee to see if there was opportunity to help both patients and families experiences while receiving services at the hospital. Being present for people who may be struggling or stressed coming and going from appointments has been a rewarding experience.”

“I hope to make a difference by working with members of a team to help increase efficiency, safety and respect in the workplace,” adds Julie Cyr. “With a background in community safety, I feel that working to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors to hospital in these challenging times is paramount.”

Lisa Vaters says WDMH has been caring for her family since 2008. “One of our family members has heart health needs and being able to get such great care in our area is important and lifesaving to us. I hope to

make a difference by providing our experiences and other neighbours and friends experiences who live and use WDMH.”

Finally, Terry MacLellan is one of the longest-serving PFEC members. “I want to be a voice for families and patients who sometimes don’t have a voice for themselves. It’s more important than ever to treat the family a whole and not just the patient and the illness. If the family is happy, the patient will be happy.”

Janie Desroches, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive, agrees. “The patient voice is the most important voice. To ensure our patients are at the centre of everything we do, we need to hear from them and their families. We are grateful to all of our PFEC members for their input and insights.”

Interested community members are invited to complete an application form, found on the WDMH website at www.wdmh.on.ca/PFEC. They may also contact Megan Derick at 613-774-2422, ext. 6352 or mderick@wdmh.on.ca for more information.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.