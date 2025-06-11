HGMH Participates in Community Week and Discovery Week

Seaway News

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) was thrilled to participate in the Ottawa University’s Community Week during the week of May 26 to May 30th, offering two first-year medical students the unique opportunity to experience firsthand what a rural medical practice entails. The hospital worked closely with the Eastern Region Medical Education Program (ERMEP) allowing these two students to gain early exposure to rural medicine and lifestyle, while helping them understand the dynamics of healthcare in rural settings.

The students had the chance to explore various aspects of the hospital, gaining valuable insight into the daily operations of a rural healthcare facility. They shadowed physicians and observed patient care, all while learning about the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in a rural setting.

In addition to their experience at the hospital, the students also explored the vibrant community of North Glengarry. This gave them a deeper understanding of the area’s unique healthcare needs and the lifestyle of those living in a rural environment.

The hospital also worked closely with the Rural Ontario Medical Program (ROMP) to allow another two first year medical students to come from the University of Toronto where they will be participating in Discovery Week from June 2nd to June 6th.

“We are excited to be part of Community Week and Discovery Week to contribute to the professional development of the next generation of healthcare providers” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of HGMH. “These programs provide valuable insights into rural medicine and allows students to connect with the community in a meaningful way. It’s also an excellent opportunity for us to foster relationships with future healthcare professionals, contributing to long-term recruitment efforts.”

By introducing first-year medical students to rural healthcare early in their education, this initiative helps to build a pipeline of future healthcare providers who may choose to practice in rural communities. For HGMH, this aligns with our ongoing efforts to attract and retain talented professionals committed to delivering outstanding care for our communities.

This initiative not only supports the professional growth of students but also strengthens the community by fostering long-term relationships with healthcare professionals who are familiar with the region’s specific needs. HGMH looks forward to being able to participate in this program again in the future.