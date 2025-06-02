Katie Ditschun’s Powerful New Ballad

JASON SETNYK

Alexandria-based singer-songwriter Katie Ditschun has released a powerful new single, “In Your Arms,” the lead track from her latest EP There Will Be Flowers. Blending pop, folk, and jazz influences, Ditschun offers listeners a deeply emotional piano ballad rooted in loss, memory, and healing.

“When I wrote ‘In Your Arms,’ I was in a place of deep grief,” Ditschun shared. “I felt alone and wanted relief… the metaphor of being held once more by the person who could make all these worries fade communicated this feeling perfectly.”

Recorded at Morning Anthem Studio in Cumberland, the song features Ditschun on piano and vocals, supported by Normand Glaude, Justin Duhaime, and Valeriy Nehovora.

The EP explores themes of resilience and renewal, with Ditschun noting, “Flowers are often a symbol of hope, beauty, and remembrance… they’re there when we celebrate, when we mourn, and when we strive to start over.”

Ditschun continues to perform throughout Eastern Ontario and co-owns the Seaway Valley Music Academy in Cornwall.