Maxville & District Horticultural Society fundraising auction

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Maxville & District Horticultural Society held its annual plant auction at the Maxville Sports Complex. This event has proven to be a successful fundraiser over many years, with plants donated by the community to support efforts to beautify Maxville and its surrounding area. From well-loved perennials, to vegetables, to some rare plant species, there was much on offer for the gardeners to bid on – even a young, deep purple lilac tree was presented for sale.

Auctioneer Barb Newman made for an exciting, fast-paced social event that kept the bids growing. The well-organized event had runners delivering plants to the successful bidders and Ann Woite presented each plant for sale, offering helpful growing hints as the auction continued.

Proceeds from the sale reach over $2,000 and are put towards two high school bursaries – one each at Tagwi and Glengarry District High School. The funds raised also go towards Easter lilies for the village churches at Easter time, flower baskets on Main Street in Maxville, flower boxes and garden beds in town and at the Apple Hill Cenotaph. The Horticultural Society also donates prize money for the Maxville Fair exhibits, the Santa Claus Parade hosted by the Maxville Chamber of Commerce, as well as the yearly contests for Horticultural Society members to participate, such as garden & flower photography and home garden displays.

Additionally, the proceeds help support the six yearly meetings of the Horticultural Society and the four guest speakers invited to educate members on various horticultural subjects. In previous years, the Bank of Nova Scotia has financially supported the auction, some years even matching proceeds raised with a donation. This year, the bank supported the sale of plants inside its branch, helping to add to the funds for planting the garden beds around town through volunteers’ efforts.

The members of the Horticultural Society continue to share their wealth of gardening knowledge. The organization donated seeds and pots to the Maxville Public School to encourage children to plant seeds and watch them grow. Hopefully this will instill a lifelong love of gardening and get even more attendees to the annual auction. Horticultural Society members are also active with the Maxville Manor, hosting a judged flower show at the facility where residents can participate by entering items in individual categories such as plants or even drawings, and the residents assist with the judging of the flowers, vegetables or items entered. With horticulture therapy providing health benefits to people, the members of the Horticultural Society have created a garden bed at the Manor that residents can assist in the care or can just enjoy the sweet smells of the flowers and watch the busy pollinators.

The Horticultural Society is active in its community organizing tours, such as this year’s trip to the Premier Tech Bog plant, providing education to members and holding related workshops. As well, the Society applies bi-annually for a tree grant through the Ontario Horticultural Association to plant memory trees at the Maxville cemetery and the Kenyon Agricultural Society grounds in honour of previous members. Even during the pandemic, a smaller outside sale at King George Park was held with social distancing as The Society felt that gardening was important for mental well-being during a time when so many other activities were limited. Hosted with the help of the Maxville Chamber of Commerce, the event was another big success.

The Horticultural Society appreciates the tremendous support of the community in its donation of plant material, and everyone’s generous purchases at the auction. They are also grateful for the support and cooperation of the Township of North Glengarry that helps to install the hanging baskets on Main Street. Through the efforts of the members of the Society, residents in North Glengarry benefit from the beauty and colours nature provides.