Maxville Farmers’ Market worth checking out

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Friday Farmers’ Market located at King George Park in the village of Maxville has much to offer shoppers looking for locally grown produce, handcrafted pieces, unique gift items and freshly baked goods.

The Maxville Farmers’ Market was established in 2010 and has continued to operate ever year in town from the middle of May to October on Fridays from 2:00-6:00p.m. The outdoor market even managed to stay open during the pandemic, under the guidance of Audrey Evans and the cooperation of the vendors & shoppers, using directional arrows and taped off distances.

For 12 years, Kate Hakboort has been responsible for the Avonmore Berry Farm shop, which has participated in the Market since its inception. Kate feels that being part of the Maxville Farmers’ Market is worthwhile; from selling a bounty of products such as vegetables and jams, to connecting with residents from the community and networking with local businesses. In addition, the popup market provides opportunity to invite shoppers to visit the Avonmore Berry Farm shop where some of the tastiest pies from the area are baked.

Sadie & June has a permanent storefront in the village of Maxville, but also participates in the Friday Farmers’ Market. The shop opened on Main Street in July 2024 and offers unique Canadian gift items, framed art and custom-designed t-shirts – all with a Glengarry flair. Since travel and adventure are important to their own story, Andrew & Kendall, owners of the store, create hand-stitched, framed maps. Choose your most memorable spot, and they will stitch a single heart, connecting hearts or a meaningful word on a map anywhere in the world. A large sampling of everything the shop has to offer was available at the Farmers’ Market.

Catherine ten Den from Thomas Treasures is a one-stop-shop with baked goods, handmade soaps, creatively printed & custom-cut repurposed books and the most beautiful hand-cut cards. From a garden of flowers that popup to intricate detailed designs depicting animals and patterns, these cards are one-of-a-kind pieces of art anyone would appreciate.

Lilac Lane Garden is participating in the Maxville Farmers’ Market for the first time in 2025. Katelyn and Emma Padbury are first-generation farmers offering handmade soaps, dog treats, locally produced maple syrup, raspberry plants and microgreens. Katelyn & Emma started their venture with a small vegetable stand and are growing their business to include more products as they discover what the community is looking for. As their website says, “Farm fresh and made with love” in everything they do.

Christine from the General Market in St. Isadore is taking part in the Farmers’ Market for the second year. The General Market is a corner store offering grocery market goods with locally produced meats and produce, along with grab-and-go pasta & potato salads and fresh soups. Christine also supports feeding hungry families in both Maxville and Riceville by donating to the food drop boxes. Christine shares eggs and any products that are close to their best before dates to do her part to help the community.

Edna Sinclair from Muddy Toes Organics is a local permaculture farmer who has been part of the Maxville Farmers’ Market for more than four years. Edna sells herbs and plants in her popup market, but is also involved in teaching workshops and sharing her knowledge on the health benefits of herbal teas and how to make special blends. Edna Sinclair believes in growing everything the old-fashioned way and doing much of the work by hand. She can help customers source specialty plants and assist in getting the new plants put into the garden.

Jocelyne Gratton, a local Avon representative is in her third year at the Farmers’ Market with assorted Avon products available for sale. Shoppers can even get some Thai food from Thum’s Kitchen to take home for dinner after stopping in to shop.

Although Spring is a little late and the first Fridays have been burdened with rain, the dedicated vendors at the Maxville Farmers’ Market have been popping up their tents and displaying their products for sale. This conveniently-located Market is worth the effort of visiting to browse the tents and see what is on offer – shoppers are sure to find something. Remember to bring cash or be able to complete e-transfers so you can make the purchases you want.