Maxville Manor receives green light for Major Redevelopment Project 

Maxville Manor is proud to announce that it has officially received approval to move forward with its long-anticipated redevelopment project, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver modern, compassionate, and high-quality care for seniors in the region.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has granted the necessary approvals for the Manor’s redevelopment plan, which includes the construction of a new welcoming modern home, designed to meet current and future standards of long-term care. This redevelopment will allow Maxville Manor to expand and enhance its services, ensuring residents continue to receive the care they deserve in a bright and dignified environment.

“This is an exciting and historic moment for our community,” said Pat Cole, Chair of the Board of Directors for Maxville Manor. “This green light means we can move from planning to action. Our vision of a revitalized, resident-focused home is becoming reality, one that reflects our deep commitment to growth, renewal, and exceptional care.”

The redevelopment will increase the number of long-term care beds from 122 beds to 160, introduce modern amenities, improve accessibility, and integrate more community and family spaces. Construction will begin on June 16th, 2025, with anticipated completion in 2029.

In addition to improved spaces for residents, the staff will benefit from enhanced workstations, improved workflow design, and the integration of the latest healthcare technologies. These updates will not only support a more efficient and collaborative environment but also foster a workplace culture focused on innovation, safety, and staff well-being.

Maxville Manor has served the community for over 57 years, and this investment ensures it remains a cornerstone of long-term care for generations to come. The project has been made possible through strong community support, generous donations, government collaboration, and the dedication of Maxville Manor staff and volunteers.