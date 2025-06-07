New facilities for Lancaster OPP

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ontario government is investing in the infrastructure of its provincial police by building 12 new state-of-the-art facilities in communities across Ontario. The new detachment in Lancaster will better allow the OPP to respond to crime, with the tools at hand to protect communities.

Policing rural communities can pose challenges due to limited resources, larger response areas and differing types of crime, such as the theft of livestock.

“This project demonstrates a shared commitment with our government to ensure the OPP is as effective as possible at keeping communities safe,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “Providing our officers, civilian and volunteer members with these modern new facilities will better position the OPP to evolve as we strive to be our very best at delivering on our public safety mandate.”

The OPP detachments to be replaced are passed their suitable lifespan and limiting the services the OPP can offer in communities. The new buildings will have closed-circuit television (CCTV), improved accessibility standards, direct access to secure holding cells and prisoner processing area as well as evidence vaults with proper process area. The new facilities will also be designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, with silver designation confirming reduced energy & water consumption, improved air quality indoors, lowered maintenance costs and reduced environmental impact.

The province, in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario, is seeking qualified companies to design, build and the capacity to finance the new facilities, creating jobs and supporting existing positions in communities where the new detachments will be built. This is the third phase of the OPP Modernization Project that was started in 2009.