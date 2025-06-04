North Glengarry networking breakfast

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Local business owners, staff from Glengarry Inter Agency Group (GIAG), representatives from the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB), as well as the Ministry of Economic Development (OMED), enjoyed a breakfast event of networking and sharing successes hosted by the Township of North Glengarry.

Ainsley Hunt, Economic Development Officer for North Glengarry organized the morning meeting with brief presentations from invited guests. Denis Lapierre, Senior Business Advisor, OMED, spoke of the Ministry’s efforts to guide businesses, particularly those with a manufacturing and industrial focus, on research, training and market development. Mr. Lapierre also discussed the Eastern Ontario Development Fund directed to help grow manufacturing companies and enhance their productivity. This fund can be either a loan or grant, depending upon specifics of the company applying for the funding, its size and location within Ontario.

Matt Rochon and Skyler Chretien from the EOTB discussed initiatives that support workers to find and keep jobs, while helping employers access local, quality employees. The EOTB provides training opportunities for youth, newcomers to Canada and those with disabilities seeking employment and also offers wage subsidies to support the transition and training of new staff to fill available positions.

Karina Belanger, acting manager for SDG Counties’ Economic Development, discussed strategic plans to promote tourism and businesses in the Counties, showcasing the benefits of working in SDG. She also spoke of initiatives offered by SDG Counties for local businesses to stimulate investment in tourism and diversification. The SDG Regional Tourism Grant exists to help businesses and organizations attract visitors to the Counties. The Regional Incentive Program was created to encourage redevelopment and investment in existing buildings to increase the number of permanent roofed accommodations for short-term rental, while reducing the number of vacant commercial and industrial building. SDG Counties looks to partner with businesses through grants and workshops to assist in promoting tourism initiatives and drawing visitors to enhanced events in SDG.

Margaret Babinok and Maxine LeBlanc-Byham, along with some of the team from Glengarry Inter Agency Group (GIAG) in Alexandria were also present at the breakfast meeting to provide information on the services that GIAG provides for local businesses and job seekers. Staff at GIAG work to develop ongoing partnerships with employers, focusing on being retention specialists for new employees and offers employer services of job postings, recruitment, pre-screening of potential employees, hiring support and access to training to ensure candidates are job-ready and best suited for their new position. GIAG can also broker incentive agreements with employers to support and offset training costs for new staff. Their role is to help connect employers with the most suitable candidates and ensure the success & well-being of the new employee.

At the conclusion of the presentations, attendees to the networking breakfast were invited to introduce themselves and their business. Organizations such as Maison Interlude explained they are a multi-service agency for women facing violence, providing shelter, legal and outreach services. Boutique PastELLE, an initiative by Maison Interlude, is a thrift store that sells donated clothing and household items, helping to provide women with items they need and proceeds from any sales go back directly to Maison Interlude.

Doreen Ashton Wagner, founder of Business Sisters, introduced the company she created to assist women rural entrepreneurs and business owners’ network with like-minded women to build strategies, share achievements & advice and make the necessary connections to reach goals. Laura Peck, from Laura’s B&B, discussed the ecofriendly retreat that offers weekend or day trips suitable for business meetings and vacation packages. The B&B is a waste-free operation on an active farm.

The breakfast meeting provided the forum for business owners to connect, discuss challenges, share successes and look towards the future of opportunity as North Glengarry grows.