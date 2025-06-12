Recess Rangers at Longue Sault Public School

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Participating in fun activities and feeling included are fundamental to belonging at school and help to build self-esteem as we venture on the path of life. Grades 5 and 6 students at Longue Sault Public School in South Stormont have created an inspiring initiative ensuring primary students at the school experience inclusivity.

Riley Cook, a well-prepared for interview, Grade 6 student and Recess Ranger at Longue Sault Public School explained the leadership opportunity stemmed from the long winter where the days drag a little long and recess play can sometimes be limited. The students in teacher Irina Dorschner’s classroom decided they wanted to provide fun, inclusive activities for students to participate. With the support of principal Jen Carr, the Recess Rangers initiative was born – a Real-World Learning (RWL) initiative supported by the school’s RWL learning partner, Tagwi High School and Longue Sault Public School’s social emotional learning worker.

“This program is designed to empower our junior students to take on leadership roles by guiding active and inclusive play for our primary students during recess. The goal of Recess Rangers is simple but powerful: to ensure that no child is left on the sidelines,” said principal Carr. “Through structured, engaging activities led by trained student leaders, we’re creating opportunities for every child to participate, connect, and thrive. This peer-led approach does more than just get students moving, it strengthens social dynamics, encourages positive relationships, and plays a vital role in reducing bullying and conflict on the playground. By promoting inclusion and cooperation, Recess Rangers helps foster a school environment where every student feels seen, supported, and involved,” explained principal Carr.

Four of the Recess Rangers were trained by the members of the RECESS Champions program, a leadership initiative that teaches elementary school children to be ambassadors of fair play in the school yard while encouraging physical activity. The four students returned to Longue Sault Public School and trained the remaining Grades 5 & 6 students. There are now 19 trained Recess Rangers at the school, and with some about to graduate from elementary school and move on to high school, the current Recess Rangers are training Grade 4 students for next year. These 19 students have been involved in every element of the Recess Rangers program setup at Longue Sault Public School, from corresponding with the principal at Tagwi High School, whose skilled trades students helped print t-shirts and build a wooden ‘buddy bench’, to getting quotes for bus transportation. The students have taken on real-world challenges and embraced problem-solving skills through this leadership opportunity. Classes within the Longue Sault school created a book called, “Friendship Soup“, where various ‘recipes for friendship’ were developed and printed. This book has been sold as part of a fundraiser to purchase more outdoor activity games and a much-needed picnic table.

Every Wednesday and Friday, during the primary students’ afternoon recess, the Grades 5 & 6 Recess Rangers spring into action. Sporting neon pink t-shirts printed with the custom designed logo the students created with the help of AI, the Recess Rangers are easily identified within the schoolyard. These students organize the younger ones into a game of Concentration, a game with students gathered in a circle, staying alert in case the ball or bean bag is pitched to them. If a student misses catching the beanbag or ball, they get to hop around the group, then come back to their spot. Size and age don’t matter in this inclusive game, nobody is eliminated, no one is made to feel badly for a missed catch and who doesn’t love to hop around like a rabbit or a frog.

Another group activity without age or size barriers is called the Three Marker Challenge. Primary students, with eyes closed, choose three markers and draw pictures using just those chosen colours. This teaches children to be adaptable, accepting that they can work with the tools given, even if it isn’t always a favourite. Another recess activity for students is courtesy of Play It Again Sports in Cornwall, who generously donated a “cornhole” or beanbag toss game that students of any size or age can enjoy. Additionally, when the Recess Rangers see students being nice to each other, those students receive a “Kindness Sticker” – the more kindness stickers collected, the better everyone feels about themselves.

Recess Rangers is student-led and student-developed. And although the program at Longue Sault Public School is still new in implementation, the enthusiasm of the students to participate in the various recess activities is obvious the initiative is proving a success. The Recess Ranger logo represents diversification, inclusivity and fun. The smiles on the all the students participating in the program show that everyone is welcome, included and important in playtime at Longue Sault Public School.