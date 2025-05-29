SDG Counties awards tender for culvert replacement

KIM BURTON SCHRAM

Wylie Creek and Dixon Creek culverts had been recognized as needing priority replacement due to severe corrosion with perforations – having reached end-of-life usefulness. Requests for tender were sent out by SDG Counties and 8 companies submitted quotes for the work to be completed. Submissions ranged from just over $400,000 to over $1 million for the culvert replacement.

The successful bid was accepted from Goldie Mohr Ltd., a heavy construction company providing environmental services. Goldie Mohr’s bid came in at $441,000 which is under the expected budget of $1.2 million. The new culverts will be box culverts, typically made from precast concrete to channel water under roads and other infrastructure to prevent flooding. Concrete has a much longer expected lifespan than steel and does not corrode. The box culverts for SDG Counties had been previously purchased through Forterra Pipe and Precast Ltd. for $347,715.

The expected budgeted costs for the culvert replacement broke down as follows: Dixon Creek culvert replacement at $500,000; Wylie Creek culvert replacement at $400,000; and Sandy Creek culvert replacement for $350,000. Total actual costs are expected at $817,861 leaving a remaining amount of $432,138 from the budget. With the significant savings, funds are available to complete the culvert installation at Sandy Creek as well.

In addition, the tender included an allotment for a five-day closure bonus/penalty clause to encourage the successful contractor to shorten the time the roads are closed at each location, limiting diversions to other roads within the Townships of South and North Dundas.